Bob Dylan Hilariously Rocks Oversized Hoodie For Private Meeting With Pope Leo

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Just a couple of Midwestern Bobs who hit the big time!

Yes, Bob Dylan met Pope Leo XIV (born Robert Francis Prevost) in a private audience at the Vatican on Wednesday.

We don’t know what they talked about, but we hope Leo made some mention of the fact that Blood on the Tracks is still a bonafide no-skips banger.

Honoree Bob Dylan speaks onstage at the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 6, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/WireImage)

The Vatican confirmed the sit-down shortly after it took place. News of the meeting spread quickly across social media and inspired roughly 40 million memes.

The legendary singer-songwriter didn’t bother with a suit for the occasion, opting instead for a black hoodie to meet the pontiff.

Hey, comfort is comfort. Not every octogenarian Nobel Prize winner could pull off the “surly teen goth” look, but Bob made it work.

Needless to say, Dylan’s casual and vaguely demonic look made for an unexpected pairing with the formal setting of a papal audience.

The meeting was held privately, away from the crowds that typically gather for the pope’s appearances in Vatican City.

Dylan joins the list of famous faces who have been received by the Pope, with the Vatican announcing the audience on Wednesday.

Spike Lee, Bad Bunny, Cate Blanchett, and Patti Smith have also gotten their pope on in the 18 months since Leo took office.

Many others have issued public pleas to the pontiff, including Madonna, who urged Leo to take a stand on the situation in Gaza.

As for Dylan, the rock legend is not a practicing Catholic (as far as we know), but he famously released a series of albums inspired by his Christian faith in the ’80s.

(It was a hit-or-miss era for His Bobness, but it yielded such classics as “Pressing On.”)

At 85, Dylan still tours non-stop, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be knockin’ on heaven’s door anytime soon.

But maybe he figured he’d earn some points with the big man upstairs by swinging through the Vatican.

Or maybe he just wanted to meet up with a fellow baseball fan to yap about the White Sox’s prospects for next season.