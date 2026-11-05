Blake Lively’s Alcohol Business Shutting Down Following Justin Baldoni Drama: Report

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Blake Lively’s alcohol business is being shut down, slowly but surely, in the wake of her messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

According to a new report from TMZ, Blake’s booze venture is gradually winding down rather than closing its doors overnight.

It’s the latest in a long line of setbacks for Blake, who’s been dealing with one messy tabloid story after another for the past two years.

Blake Lively attends the UK Gala Screening of “It Ends With Us” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

For anyone unfamiliar with Lively’s side hustle, her drinks empire started out completely alcohol-free.

She launched Betty Buzz in 2021 as a line of non-alcoholic beverage in an effort to claim a piece of the growing mocktail industry.

Two years later, in 2023, she expanded the brand into alcoholic drinks under the Betty Booze name.

It’s that alcoholic side of the company that’s now reportedly on its way out.

On top of the shutdown talk, there have also been reports of new developments involving the company’s trademark filings, which have only added to questions about where the business is headed.

The timing has left plenty of people connecting the dots to Blake’s very public feud with Justin, though the reports have framed the slowdown as following the drama rather than being caused by it.

The fallout from It Ends With Us has hung over Blake for a long time now.

First it seemingly cost her an invitation to Taylor Swift’s wedding. And now it may have cost her her business.

In late 2024, Blake became the target of widespread online ridicule, months before her legal battle kicked off and the public learned more about what had allegedly been going on behind the scenes.

Her husband, Ryan Reynolds, has been pulled into the mess as well.

Last month, unsealed court documents revealed a text exchange between Ryan and It Ends With Us author Colleen from August 10, 2024, in which Ryan Reynolds fumed over the Blake Lively scandal in unsealed texts that clearly alluded to Justin.

“It’s amazing to me that you can have everybody involved with a production completely run away from a person who is obviously a predator and sociopath,” Ryan wrote at the time.

“And,” he continued, “the narrative must first land on why a woman is the problem.”

In another message, Ryan added, “It’s amazing to me how low people still go.”

Those texts surfaced amid rumors that Blake and Ryan’s marriage has hit troubled waters as the legal war drags on.

Now Blake’s business ventures appear to be feeling the strain too, with Betty Booze reportedly being phased out and fresh scrutiny on the company’s trademark filings.