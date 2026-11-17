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Sometimes, people — even very smart people — will believe a lie because it’s repeated enough times. Especially on TikTok.

A lot of folks gathered for the “It Ends with Justice” premiere.

The alleged documentary covers the It Ends with Us controversy from a perspective that sympathizes with Justin Baldoni and Jamey Heath.

But the crowd was asked to not “demonize” Blake Lively alongside some very weird comments about her role as a mom.

Lively attends the 2026 Met Gala. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

‘If you are here, I don’t blame you’

Wayfarer Studios CEO Jamey Heath spoke to a crowd at the Los Angeles premiere of “It Ends with Justice.”

The documentary with the unintentionally ironic title purports to cover It Ends with Us and the controversy that overshadowed the film itself.

TMZ got ahold of footage in which Heath spoke about Lively to the crowd of, let’s be real, avowed Baldoni supporters.

To start things off, he claimed that his heart was racing after watching the documentary.

He then asked the audience if there were fans of Lively in the crowd. It’s hard to imagine why any would subject themselves to that crowd or documentary, but sure.

“If you are here, I don’t blame you,” Heath told hypothetical Lively supporters in the crowd. “And you shouldn’t be ridiculed for doing so.”

Some have represented this as Heath backing or defending Lively.

However, Heath did accuse her of lying in her legal battle against Baldoni and Wayfarer.

Remember, this is a legal battle that she dropped and settled after the court threw out most of the points of the lawsuit because it determined that she was an independent contractor and not an employee, and thus did not receive federal civil rights protections in the workplace.

(That fact did not prevent Baldoni from taking a victory lap, as if the court had exonerated him.)

‘We can’t survive this as the expense of demonizing women’

To his credit, Heath did say that: “We can’t survive this at the expense of demonizing women.”

He acknowledged that Lively has been suffering, though he did not specify that the colossal smear campaign against her and expensive legal battle were the cause.

Oddly, Heath commented that he hoped that Lively’s children view her as a wonderful mother.

This is a bizarre comment that sounds irrelevant … until you remember that Heath’s alleged comments towards Jenny Slate about her role as a mother made her extremely uncomfortable.

People who really want to believe that Lively woke up one morning decided to fabricate a fantastical tale of harassment and wrongdoing (with no apparent motive or plan, and despite knowing how easily the public turns on famous women) often conveniently forget that Lively was not the only woman on the set who was not having a good time.

Andy Signore, a producer behind “It Ends with Justice,” struck a more vindictive tone when it came to Lively.

“People who believe they were harmed are entitled to seek accountability before anyone asks them to forgive,” he told TMZ.

Those words sound wise and reasonable until you realize that he appears to be suggesting that Lively herself did the harming rather than receiving the harm.

Signore added that “grace and accountability are not mutually exclusive.”

He, too, reiterated that he’s not encouraging hatred or harassment towards Lively.

That much, at least, is good. She’s been put through enough.

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