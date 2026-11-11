‘Below Deck’ Star João Franco Arrested After Fight Leaves Teenager Dead

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A shocking incident in Turkey has landed a familiar Bravo personality behind bars, and the circumstances surrounding the arrest are devastating.

João Franco, who appeared on multiple seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Down Under, has reportedly been arrested alongside his brother, Karlos Franco, following a physical altercation that left a 17-year-old boy dead.

According to Page Six, the incident occurred Saturday night, November 7, outside a clothing store in the Bodrum district of Muğla, Turkey.

The controversial ‘Below Deck’ star is currently behind bars. (Bravo/YouTube)

The brothers reportedly became involved in a verbal dispute with several store employees before the confrontation escalated into a physical fight.

The argument allegedly began after the brothers used profanity while interacting with the employees.

Security footage obtained by Page Six appears to show Karlos throwing the first punch. João, 36, subsequently intervened, seemingly attempting to separate his brother from one of the employees.

Unfortunately, the confrontation continued as additional workers joined the altercation. Several men were seen exchanging punches and kicks, while one individual reportedly picked up a stool and attempted to throw it at the brothers.

Although João appeared to make multiple attempts to calm the situation, the footage also seemingly showed him throwing a punch during the confrontation. One individual subsequently fell to the ground and remained motionless as the fight continued briefly before coming to an end.

That individual was reportedly a 17-year-old employee of the clothing store.

According to local reports, the teenager struck his head on nearby steps when he fell, sustaining a severe head injury. He also reportedly suffered cardiac arrest.

Emergency responders managed to revive the teenager before transporting him to Muğla Training and Research Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. Sadly, he did not survive his injuries. He died on Monday, November 9.

João and Karlos were subsequently taken to the Bodrum Courthouse and remain in prison as they await further proceedings.

Page Six reported that the brothers are “awaiting the next steps.” Representatives for the local police, courthouse and prison did not respond to the publication’s requests for comment.

Bravo also declined to comment.

João first became known to reality television audiences in 2018, when he joined Below Deck Mediterranean as a lead deckhand. He returned for the following season as a bosun before eventually appearing on Below Deck Down Under.

In May 2026, João discussed his decision not to continue with the franchise, explaining that his professional ambitions had extended beyond reality television.

He also revealed that he had become captain of a large vessel, describing the position as the culmination of his career progression in the yachting industry.

For now, however, his future looks considerably more complicated.

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