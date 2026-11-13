Avril Lavigne Welcomes First Child: Our Mini F--king Princess!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Avril Lavigne is officially a mom!

The 42-year-old singer has welcomed her first child, announcing the arrival of a baby girl in a surprise social media post.

And true to form, the pop-punk star didn’t exactly choose a traditional way to introduce her little princess to the world.

Avril Lavigne attends the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/WireImage)

“Our Mini F–king Princess has arrived,” Lavigne wrote alongside a collection of black-and-white photographs shared on Instagram.

The pictures offered fans their first glimpse of the newborn, including a sweet shot of Lavigne and her partner holding the baby’s tiny hand. Another showed the singer cuddling her daughter, who was dressed in an adorable animal-print outfit.

There was also a particularly fitting footwear reveal. The photos featured three pairs of Vans sneakers arranged alongside a skateboard, apparently marking the newest addition to the family’s crew.

It’s certainly a more Avril Lavigne-style birth announcement than your average pink-themed baby reveal.

The announcement is particularly noteworthy because Lavigne has largely kept her romantic life out of the spotlight in recent years. While she referred to the baby’s father as her partner, she has not publicly identified him or offered additional details about their relationship.

In other words, fans may have plenty of questions, but Avril isn’t exactly rushing to answer them.

Her last publicly known relationship was with rapper Tyga. The two were romantically linked in 2023, briefly rekindled their romance after splitting, and ultimately went their separate ways.

Before that, Lavigne was engaged to musician Mod Sun. Their relationship ended in February 2023, shortly after the couple had announced their engagement.

The singer has also been married twice. She wed Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley in 2006, with the marriage ending in 2010. She later married Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger in 2013. That relationship also ended in divorce, with the couple announcing their separation in 2015.

Lavigne offered a little insight into her approach to relationships during a May 2024 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Speaking with host Alex Cooper, the singer described herself as a pretty great romantic partner.

“I would date me. I cook. I’m a really big cook, really big into, like, the house and decorating, and I have a lot of fun with that,” she explained.

She also emphasized the importance of compatibility and trust, noting that without trust, a relationship can quickly become unstable.

Of course, her priorities have apparently changed a bit since that conversation. The singer is now navigating an entirely new chapter of her life, one that doesn’t involve touring schedules, recording sessions, or relationship speculation.

Lavigne has also spoken openly about the important role her parents played in helping her achieve her musical ambitions.

During a 2025 concert at Madison Square Garden, she brought her mother onstage and thanked both parents for encouraging her to pursue music from an early age.

She recalled her mother predicting she would become a singer when she was just 2 years old. Now, that same little girl who grew up chasing her musical dreams has a daughter of her own.

And while Lavigne hasn’t shared her baby’s name or revealed much about her new family arrangement, one thing is clear: The pop-punk princess has officially become a princess’s mom.

Congratulations to the new mother!

See more THG in Google. Add us as a preferred source to get more of our stories in your Top Stories. Add to preferred sources