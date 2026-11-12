Aspyn Ovard, 'Mormon Wives' Star, Reveals Daughter's Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

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Aspyn Ovard is sharing heartbreaking news about her family, revealing that one of her three young daughters has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The reality star, 30, made the devastating revelation during the premiere of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which debuted November 12.

The announcement came during an emotional discussion about her daughter’s health and the impact the diagnosis has had on her family.

Aspyn Ovard has shared some devastating news about her family. (Hulu/YouTube)

Ovard shares three daughters — Cove, 7, Lola, 5, and Elle, 2 — with her ex-husband, Parker Ferris. However, she did not disclose which of their children is battling cancer or identify the specific type of cancer.

During a confessional interview, Ovard recalled how quickly everything changed for the family.

“Everything happened just so out of nowhere. One day she was OK and the next day she wasn’t,” she explained.

The influencer also described the moment doctors delivered the devastating diagnosis.

“At the hospital, we were like, ‘It has to be fine.’ You can’t fathom they’re actually gonna tell you that your baby has cancer, and that it’s terminal and she could be gone in a month,” she recalled.

Even more heartbreaking, Ovard revealed that she and her family have been living with that uncertainty for more than three years.

The situation has also placed considerable strain on her relationship with Ferris, whom she divorced in 2024. According to Ovard, their marriage was already in serious trouble before their daughter became ill.

“My marriage was nowhere near in a place to be able to make it through something like this,” she admitted. “We weren’t even going to make it through before this happened.”

Ovard also acknowledged how difficult the situation has been for Ferris, explaining that she continued trying to support him because she understood how deeply he was grieving.

The former couple’s divorce followed Ovard’s discovery that Ferris had allegedly been drinking behind her back for years. The revelation was particularly painful because her father had died from alcoholism just months earlier.

Despite their separation, Ovard says she wants to make sure neither parent has to worry about working while grieving.

During a discussion with Ferris, she explained that she wants to earn enough money to allow both of them to take whatever time they need if their daughter’s condition takes a devastating turn.

“You know that I will always take care of you because I always have,” she told him.

Ovard has also made it clear that discussing her daughter’s diagnosis is difficult, and she has established boundaries around the subject.

For a family facing such an unimaginable situation, the desire for some semblance of normalcy is understandable.

The former couple did offer a small measure of hope, however, with a later episode revealing that their daughter had received another stable scan. Ferris also described the little girl as a “walking miracle.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

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