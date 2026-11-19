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Ashton Kutcher could become Hollywood’s newest billionaire if AI company Anthropic goes public this week as planned, according to the Daily Mail.

And the actor’s path to that kind of fortune runs through his venture capital work, not his acting career.

Sound Ventures, the VC firm Ashton cofounded, reportedly invested $435 million into Anthropic, the company behind the AI assistant Claude. That stake is now reportedly worth a staggering $7 billion.

Ashton Kutcher attends “The Beauty” UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe West End on January 16, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Anthropic finalized its IPO price on Wednesday evening and began trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Kutcher reportedly owns 0.5 percent of Anthropic, a stake that could see a potential 1,500 percent increase once the company hits the market.

Ashton reportedly summed up the windfall pretty casually, saying it’s “kind of cool when that works out.”

That’s one way to put it.

He won’t be walking away with $7 billion in cash, though. Sound Ventures manages money for outside investors, so any profits from the Anthropic bet would be split among several parties.

Even so, Ashton has been quietly building one of the most impressive investment records in Hollywood for years. His early bets on Airbnb, Uber, and Bitcoin all paid off in a big way.

His net worth is currently estimated at $500 million, a number that could climb dramatically depending on how Anthropic performs once it starts trading.

Ashton first got serious about investing in 2010, when he cofounded A-Grade Investments with billionaire Ron Burkle and Guy Oseary, Madonna’s longtime manager.

That group built a portfolio that included Spotify, Uber and Airbnb, and reportedly grew its investments from $30 million to $250 million.

Ashton and Oseary went on to launch Sound Ventures in 2015. But Ashton stepped down as a partner at the firm in July, though he remains a senior advisor.

His exit reportedly came down partly to a difference in strategy. Ashton preferred to focus on early-stage startups, while Sound Ventures had shifted toward backing more established companies.

He has since launched a new venture capital fund with Morgan Beller, a co-leader of Meta’s Libra project. Oseary and Effie Epstein, who were both partners at Sound Ventures, have signed on as advisers.

Not everyone in the Kutcher household was always on board with his tech habit. In a 2021 interview, Mila Kunis reportedly revealed that she was furious with Ashton and tried to stop him from investing in tech.

Those tech investments are the same ones now putting Ashton within reach of billionaire status.

Ashton and Mila have been married since 2015, and they share two children, daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood.

The couple’s business interests have shaped big family decisions before. Last year, Kutcher and Kunis reportedly considered moving to Europe after spending much of the summer overseas with their kids.

At the time, an insider said, “The only thing stopping them from making the move is work because they do still have a lot of business interests in the U.S.”

Ashton reportedly isn’t the only celebrity set to cash in on Anthropic’s debut, either. Three stars are said to stand to gain from the stock-market launch, including one who invested after an NBA dinner.

As for Anthropic itself, the company was formed in 2021 by former OpenAI leaders and is locked in a fierce rivalry with that company. Going public first would put Anthropic ahead of OpenAI in what’s shaping up to be a pair of blockbuster AI stock debuts.

A regulatory filing last month showed Anthropic’s revenue topped $16 billion in the first half of the year, which is 14 times what it brought in during the same period last year. Like many tech companies going public, however, it has yet to turn a profit.

The offering could rank among the biggest IPOs ever, though it’s expected to fall short of the record $86 billion SpaceX raised when it went public in June.

Anthropic’s shares were set to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday, when Ashton will find out just how close he gets to that billion-dollar mark.

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