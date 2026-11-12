Anthony Clark Cause of Death: ‘Yes, Dear’ Star Was 62

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We have tragic news to report from the world of television.

Anthony Clark, the comedian and actor best known for his role on the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, has died. He was 62.

Clark died on Tuesday, November 10, according to an announcement from his former co-star Mike O’Malley.

Comedian/actor Anthony Clark performs on stage at Variety’s Night of Comedy held at the Laugh Factory on July 28, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

While an official cause of death has not been announced, Deadline reported that Clark died from complications related to pneumonia.

O’Malley shared the heartbreaking news on social media Wednesday, remembering Clark as an extraordinarily funny performer whose comedic talents were evident long before he became a television star.

“When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows,” O’Malley wrote. “The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed.”

The actor went on to describe what made Clark such a memorable comedian.

“He was so unique — one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations,” O’Malley continued. “I was a fan before I was a friend.”

He also revealed that the two had spoken just three weeks before Clark’s death.

“We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly once again,” O’Malley recalled.

Clark played Greg Warner opposite O’Malley’s Jimmy Hughes on Yes, Dear, which followed two couples navigating life under the same roof. The CBS comedy premiered in 2000 and ran for six seasons, producing 122 episodes before concluding in 2006.

Clark’s contributions to comedy were also remembered by fellow performers who knew him long before his sitcom success.

Dane Cook shared a tribute recalling their early days performing together in Boston.

“He was one of the best live acts I’ve ever seen,” Cook wrote, describing Clark’s performances as so effortlessly hilarious that watching him could make another comedian want to quit.

“This is really terrible to hear,” Cook added.

Nick Swardson also mourned the loss of his longtime friend. The comedian, who opened for Clark’s stand-up performances for years, remembered the countless laughs they shared.

“I had so many great times with this dude,” Swardson wrote. “Non stop laughs. I hope he is at peace now. RIP Tony.”

Beyond Yes, Dear, Clark also starred in the NBC sitcom Boston Common and appeared in the action film The Rock. He later hosted the fourth season of Last Comic Standing in 2006.

While his television career introduced him to millions of viewers, tributes from his fellow comedians make clear that Clark’s biggest legacy may have been the laughter he brought to the people fortunate enough to know him.

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