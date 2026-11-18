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Just last week, she turned 44.

Now, Anne Hathaway is stepping out with her newborn after announcing her pregnancy earlier this year.

Fans are overjoyed to see the beloved actress carrying Baby #3.

There are even photos. Take a look!

Anne Hathaway attends Amazon MGM Studios’ “Verity” New York Premiere on September 29, 2026. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

She IS mother

On Tuesday, November 17, Hathaway was out and about in New York.

This was her very first public outing with her newborn.

(Or, if it was not, then she was particularly stealthy before now.)

Various outlets, including TMZ, obtained photos of Hathaway carrying Baby #3 strapped to her torso in a front-facing carrier.

Hathaway looked friendly and happy while out and about with friends.

More photos of Anne Hathaway taking a stroll with her baby recently in New York City. ♥️ https://t.co/swXyDFeJbE — Anne Hathaway Archives (@ahathawayfiles) November 17, 2026

Many Hathaway fans — also known as people with taste — are peeping the clues.

Some spotted the colorful baby hat and think that the maroon with pink is a gender indicator.

The idea that gender and colors are linked is a fascinating one, especially since these associations have changed so dramatically over generations.

These days, most associate pink with girls.

Is Hathaway a girl mom, as some fans have declared? It’s always possible — but we don’t know for sure.

🤰👶 Anne Hathaway is showing off her little bundle of joy in the Big Apple! 📸: Backgrid https://t.co/EkWFJh2PLE — TMZ (@TMZ) November 17, 2026

She already has two sons

in September of 2012, Hathaway married fellow actor Adam Shulman, who is also a businessman.

Tying the knot at a time before same-sex marriage was the law of the land, they sold their wedding photos — and donated the proceeds to Freedom to Marry.

Hathaway and Shulman live primarily in Southern California.

They share two sons, with Jonathan born in 2016 and Jack born in 2019.

While giving your kids the same first initial is unhinged (we love Hathaway but we’re not wrong about this), it’s unclear if she plans to continue this curse with Baby #3. That said, J is a very good letter, so it could be much worse.

To be clear, Hathaway has not made any kind of announcement about giving birth or Baby #3’s name or assumed gender or anything like that.

(It is also probably best if people remember that “boy mom” often describes an approach to parenting, not merely whether one is a mother to sons.)

Still, she and her family have our earnest congratulations on welcoming Baby #3.

If and when Hathaway decides to share more, we’ll know more. It is only our business when she decides to make it our business.

Hathaway is one of the most beloved figures in the entertainment industry for a reason.

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