Anika Rashaun Cause of Death: 'Real World,' 'The Challenge' Star Was 34

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We have tragic news to report from the world of reality television:

Anika Rashaun, who appeared on MTV’s The Real World and The Challenge, has died after battling stage four breast cancer.

She was just 34 years old.

MTV star Anika Rashaun is dead at 34. (MTV/YouTube)

Rashaun died on October 1, more than a year after receiving her diagnosis.

News of her passing became public on Friday, October 23, as friends shared emotional tributes celebrating the life of a woman they remembered as fiercely loyal, unapologetically herself, and determined to make the most of every opportunity.

One of those friends, Tiara Ramos, honored Rashaun in a heartfelt tribute reflecting on her personality and accomplishments.

“Her ability to get what she wanted, to talk you into things, to convince you, was one of a kind,” Ramos wrote, describing her late friend’s remarkable ability to make things happen (via Page Six).

Ramos also praised Rashaun’s loyalty to the people she loved, remembering how she showed up for her friends with unwavering devotion.

“Anika was beautiful, inside and out. She was kind. She loved without limits,” the tribute continued. “She loved life. She lived life. She experienced things others could only dream of.”

It’s a heartbreaking reminder of how much Rashaun accomplished in just 34 years.

Rashaun first appeared on MTV in 2016, joining the cast of The Real World: Seattle: Bad Blood. At the time, she was a 24-year-old Pace University graduate from Harlem, New York, with ambitions of becoming a television host.

Her season also featured Will Groomes, her ex-boyfriend of three years, who was brought into the show as her designated rival.

Rashaun returned to reality television in 2017, competing on The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions. Her time on the competition series ended in the third episode, but her ambitions extended well beyond MTV.

Following her television appearances, Rashaun worked as a professional matchmaker and launched ASKANIKA, a lifestyle, relationship, and entertainment brand.

She also shared her experiences navigating breast cancer through “Breast Friends Forever: BFFs Battling BC,” a podcast she co-hosted with Ramos.

Away from her professional pursuits, Rashaun experienced another major milestone this year when she married her husband, Kyle, on Valentine’s Day in San Marcos, California.

She later described the wedding on Instagram as a dream come true, writing that she and Kyle “couldn’t imagine a more perfect day.”

The celebration makes her death all the more devastating for those who loved her.

Today would have been Anika’s 35th birthday. Our condolences go out to her loved ones during this devastating time.