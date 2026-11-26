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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their long-running legal fight over Château Miraval, the French winery at the center of a lawsuit that led Jolie to accuse her ex-husband of abusing her and their children.

Both sides moved on Wednesday to dismiss their claims against each other, The Hollywood Reporter reports. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Representatives for the former couple released a joint statement about the deal. “We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” the statement read.

Entertainment Innovator Angelina Jolie Pitt (L) and Brad Pitt attend the WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on November 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards)

The reps also took aim at anonymous chatter about the case. “Any comments in media stories attributed to ‘sources’ are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us,” they said.

Pitt and Jolie bought the 1,200-acre estate in the South of France in 2008, and it later became the place where they married.

After their split, Jolie planned to sell her half of the winery to Pitt, according to court filings. Those talks reportedly fell apart over Pitt’s insistence that she sign a nondisclosure agreement that would have kept her from going public with abuse allegations from the period leading up to their breakup.

Jolie refused to sign. She instead sold her stake to billionaire alcohol magnate Yuri Shefler in a $64 million deal.

Pitt sued in 2022, claiming Jolie broke an unwritten agreement that neither of them would sell their share of the business without the other’s consent.

Jolie answered with a countersuit, and that filing made her abuse allegations public for the first time. The claims centered on a 2016 altercation aboard a private plane, in which she alleged Pitt “grabbed her by the head and shook her,” “choked one of the children” and “struck another in the face.”

“Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,” the complaint stated. “To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow.”

The filing also alleged that Pitt poured beer on Jolie and poured beer and wine on the children during the flight.

According to the complaint, the confrontation continued after the plane landed, when Jolie told Pitt she was taking the kids to a hotel. “He also grabbed and shook Jolie by the head and shoulders, causing one of the children to beg, ‘Don’t hurt her,'” it stated.

Jolie filed for divorce five days after the flight.

Pitt’s team denied the allegations when they surfaced. A spokesperson said at the time that Jolie “continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened 6 years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants.”

“Her story is constantly evolving,” the rep added.

The FBI investigated the 2016 incident but did not bring charges. A redacted report reportedly found probable cause for a criminal case but said charges would not be filed due to “several factors,” and described Jolie as “conflicted on whether or not to be supportive of charges.”

The fallout has stretched across a full decade, with a divorce that outlasted the marriage and several of the couple’s children legally dropping “Pitt” from their names. We broke down that history in our look back at Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce 10 years after the plane incident.

Pitt’s career has kept moving through it all. Since the allegations went public in 2022, he has starred in big studio films like F1 and Heart of the Beast while continuing to produce through Plan B Entertainment.

Jolie stepped back from acting for a stretch before earning critical acclaim for playing opera legend Maria Callas in Maria.

The settlement doesn’t close out the Miraval fight completely. Pitt is still pursuing claims against Shefler, who allegedly worked with Jolie to set up the acquisition in secret, and against Shefler’s company Tenute del Mondo, the wine arm of the Stoli Group.

Earlier this year, a state appeals court found that Shefler played a vital role in structuring and finalizing the purchase. The court pointed to his personal guarantee of $39 million of the deal, along with three letters he sent Jolie during the transaction.

One of those letters assured her the sale would go through “despite personal complications.” Another asked her to delay an installment payment because of complications with Pitt.

Pitt is asking the court to let him buy Jolie’s former shares in Miraval at the same valuation Shefler paid, along with unspecified damages. That part of the case remains open.

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