Amy Duggar Says Joy-Anna ‘Will Not Talk to Me’ Amidst Joseph Scandal

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The “wild” Duggar cousin just added another layer to tensions with her extended family.

Amy even managed to shade Joy-Anna’s big news in the process.

She soon revealed that Joy, specifically, refuses to speak to her.

Amy says that she’s open to talking. But Joy?

In her video, Amy discussed delicate topics such as her cousin’s upcoming trial and where things stand with the rest of the family. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Over the weekend, Amy Rachelle King took to her TikTok page to share an update on tension with her extended family as one of them — Joseph — heads to trial.

In the video, which has since spread to multiple other social media platforms, the “rebellious” Duggar cousin acknowledged that “a lot of people” do not like what she has been saying.

Some of these folks are Duggar loyalists, and condemn her for criticizing her cousins and her aunt and uncle. (Remember, Amy is quite close with some of them — like Jill.)

However, Amy emphasized that she will continue to speak up for “what is right,” especially as Joseph’s trial approaches.

She also cheekily described how her cousins use announcements, interviews, and more to put on a cheery facade and distract from dark stories that come out about the Duggars as individuals or as a cult.

If you have ever followed any of the Duggars on social media, you likely know that commenters will leave the most inane, superficial comments.

At times, it seems like a desperate bid to talk about anything and everything except something important.

Well, this was no exception.

After Amy spoke at length about family tensions and even new evidence in Joseph’s trial (another phone call, she said, though we must of course acknowledge that Amy likely has no firsthand knowledge of the case), a commenter wrote about her appearance.

Specifically, they gushed about how Amy resembles cousin Joy-Anna in both looks and voice.

Joy ‘will not talk to me’

Amy replied to this comment, informing the fan that she and Joy are not on speaking terms — but that’s it’s entirely one-sided.

“I wish her well,” she began.

“She will not talk to me,” Amy revealed.

“But the door is always open,” she emphasized, “and I’ve made that perfectly clear.”

In other words, she says that Joy has cut her out of her life — and that the ball is in Joy’s court.

One would hope that Joy has not iced out Amy because of Amy’s outspoken advocacy for a CSA survivor, one who was nine when a grown man — allegedly Joy’s brother Joseph — chose to make her his victim.

But obviously it is impossible to believe that Joy is distancing herself from Amy because of Amy’s malicious vice signaling on social and political matters.

It is likely that, for any abhorrent view that Amy expresses, Joy holds one at least as bad if not worse.

One can understand Joy’s feelings about Joseph’s charges, but part of those feelings are likely that public commentary on it is worse for their family.

As Amy is well aware, the Duggars — and especially the women — are groomed to brush conflicts, trauma, and more under the rug and smile their way through things.