Amy Duggar Seeks ‘Cold Justice’ & Hopes Josh & Joseph ROT

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“Like just rot in there,” she says.

Controversial Duggar cousin Amy Rachelle King now has two disgraced cousins.

When it comes to Josh, she wrote him off long ago, and has something to say about his incessant appeals.

Joseph is new and fresh. But Amy has an important message ahead of his upcoming trial.

Amy Rachelle King discussed both disgrace cousins in an October 2026 podcast interview. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘Just rot in there’

On the Monday, October 26 episode of Fire Chats: The Mindfire Pod, guest Amy Rachelle King spoke about her two disgraced cousins.

First up, she addressed Josh’s repeated, transparently desperate attempts to appeal his conviction and sentence using every trick in the book.

“Give it a rest already,” Amy commented during the podcast episode.

“I find it comical at this stage of his sentence,” she remarked. “Like just rot in there.”

From Josh’s perspective, his best outcome could mean going free, possibly even suing the dedicated people who brought him to justice in the first place. To everyone else, it looks like a dangerous monster trying to escape its cage even after years of failure.

Amy also touched upon the much more sensitive topic — because it is newer — of Joseph’s arrest and upcoming trial.

As we previously reported, Amy spoke to the victim, who was only 9 years old in 2020 when Joseph allegedly molested her.

“I’m so proud of her for speaking her truth, because it is so hard to do …” Amy praised on this week’s podcast.

“That kind of thing gets shunned,” she acknowledged. In fundamentalist circles, “you get shunned for telling the truth.”

Amy emphasized: “So I hope justice is served ice cold.”

While seemingly dressed as a pilgrim about a month early for Thanksgiving, Amy Rachelle King discussed family pain. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘I thought I knew this person’

Even so, Amy is clearly mourning the Joseph that she thought that she knew.

“I grew up with this person and I loved this person, and I thought I knew this person,” she lamented.

“Even though we haven’t spoken in, you know, five, six years now,” Amy acknowledged, “you just assume that they’re doing great.”

She continued: “You just assume that they’re they’re happily married, they love their kids, it’s a wonderful environment.”

Amy expressed that “it breaks your heart to find out that that might not be the case.”

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The “rebellious” Duggar cousin went on to praise the unnamed child who spoke up about Joseph.

“I told her I’m so proud of her because she didn’t have to speak out,” Amy recalled.

“She could have stayed quiet and given him all the power,” she added indelicately. “Instead, she realized what was wrong and what needed to be said, and she wasn’t scared.”

Amy emphasized: “I wanted to encourage her as she goes forward in this trial: Don’t let up.”

There was a time when some believed that Joseph Duggar, having confessed twice, would spare his victim the pain of a trial and seek a plea deal. His not guilty plea suggested that this was not the plan.