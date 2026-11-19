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Growing up as a nepo baby has its drawbacks.

Alabama Barker had just wrapped filming a commercial when she saw some jaw-dropping photos of herself circulate online.

Fortunately, stepmom Kourtney Kardashian was there to reassure her.

This happens when attention is on you. And, hey, at least Alabama’s pics looked good, right?

In a state of shock, Alabama reacts to posted photos of herself on ‘The Kardashians.’ (Image Credit: Hulu)

‘I’m freaking out’

The Thursday, November 19 episode of The Kardashians flashed back to the first weeks of spring — likely to early April of this year.

When a TMZ article shared paparazzi photos of her in a sheer ensemble, her butt became the center of attention — and not in a way that she liked.

These weren’t her photos on a red carpet or on The Kardashians or thirst traps selfie.

Instead, they were just pics snapped while she was leaning into her car.

And, as you can see for yourself, Alabama felt weirded out and violated.

Kourtney’s 20-year-old stepdaughter was filming a commercial with Kourtney when she was informed of the post.

“Can they delete that?” Alabama asked.

“It is everywhere,” she lamented.

Alabama admitted: “Now I’m freaking out.”

It fell to Kourt to reassure her stepdaughter that this was an invasion — but not a crisis.

Alabama got some pretty good advice from an unlikely source: her stepmom. (Image Credit: Hulu)

‘Now she has some attention just on her’

“I think for Alabama, she’s grown up with her dad being in the spotlight,” Kourtney reasoned to the confessional camera. That dad being Travis Barker, Kourt’s husband.

(No, we do not know who is telling Kourtney that her bangs look good like this. They’re either too nice of a friend or are trying to sabotage her.)

“Now she has some attention just on her,” Kourt continued, “I think there’s negatives that come with that.”

Though Alabama admitted that she was “freaking out” over the “violating and annoying” incident, her stepmother has a lot of experience with this exact issue.

For one thing, Kourtney reassured her that she looked “perfectly fine” even if she wasn’t deliberately posing for the photos.

“I know what it’s like, and I’ve been in that position,” Kourtney acknowledged.

“So I can help give her perspective on how to deal with it,” she told the camera, “and how to move through it.”

Kourt expressed: “I love that I have the experience and the wisdom to be able to guide her through these moments.”

There are some things that no parent can truly prepare their kid for. One of those things is truly internalizing that the hot outfit that you wanted to wear to party with your friends is going to have total weirdos sexualizing, condemning, or making fun of (or all three) you.

It’s tough being in the spotlight like this. At 20, it’s even tougher. All that we can say is that it will, in time, get easier for Alabama.

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