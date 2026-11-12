Alabama Barker Claims Friends Stole $130K Worth of Clothes and a Birkin

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Alabama Barker says a group of former friends stole more than $130,000 worth of her belongings, and she’s turned to the FBI for help getting them back.

The 20-year-old influencer laid out the allegations in a string of TikTok Stories to her 7.1 million followers this week, claiming the thefts went on for an extended stretch before she caught on.

“They had been taking from me for two years,” Alabama said. “All of my valuables are gone. I can’t even believe it.”

Alabama Barker attends the SZA & TDE Official Grammy After-Party at The Vermont Hollywood on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Pāvé Group)

She also made it clear she felt betrayed by people she had welcomed into her life. Alabama has been open about her mental health struggles, and an incident like this probably doesn’t help matters.

“I took care of them like they were like my family,” she continued. “You knew I didn’t have cameras and you’re sheisty, and you took everything from me.”

According to the Daily Mail, the items Alabama says went missing include furniture, clothing, jewelry, and accessories, among them a $50,000 Birkin bag.

Alabama accused one former friend of trying to resell that Birkin, along with a pair of her diamond earrings.

She said she filed a report with the FBI but has “gotten no help.” The FBI told the outlet it can neither confirm nor deny the existence of any investigation and does not publicly comment on allegations it receives.

Alabama’s representatives said they are currently gathering more information.

The Meet the Barkers alum explained that she first noticed something was off after inviting her now-former pals to a sleepover at her new home, which doesn’t have security cameras installed yet.

The first red flag, she said, was a Chrome Hearts stool that disappeared from her bedroom overnight. Depending on the model, those stools can cost anywhere from $4,500 to $80,000.

Alabama initially figured she had simply misplaced it. Her suspicions grew after a mutual friend from the group showed her photos and video of her belongings allegedly up for sale.

As it turned out, the stool was only the beginning.

“It’s my stuff, but it’s not the stool. It’s all my Chrome Heart jeans,” Alabama said. “It’s $20,000 jeans and there’s four pairs.”

That’s $80,000 in denim alone, if her math holds up.

She shared photos of the missing Birkin, a Hermès Rose Birkin she had shown off in a TikTok haul video back in December 2025.

Alabama also posted a selfie wearing a pair of the Chrome Hearts jeans she believes were taken from her home.

“I miss them so bad,” she captioned the shot.

The singer didn’t let up as the week went on. As of late Tuesday night, she was still calling out the accused thieves on her TikTok Story, aiming much of her anger at one person in particular.

She said that person had no defense, claiming there was video of them holding up her white cheetah patch Chrome Hearts pants, pointing out a small scratch and quoting a price while trying to sell them.

Alabama also pushed back on anyone suggesting she was inventing the whole thing.

“How dare you get on this internet and try to lie like I’m fabricating a story and making s–t up when you are digging through my closets?” she said.

Alabama has not publicly named any of the people she is accusing, and no charges have been announced.

Alabama is the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and former Playboy playmate Shanna Moakler.

She is also the stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian, who began dating Travis in 2021 before the two married in May 2022. Earlier this year, the couple opened up in Travis’ documentary, which premiered at Tribeca, when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed a devastating miscarriage.

Kourtney and Travis share a young son, Rocky Thirteen, and the blended family has been front and center on social media this year. Back in April, Travis Barker called Kourtney Kardashian “the best mom to our humans” in a birthday tribute for her 47th.

For now, Alabama is still waiting on answers from the FBI, and she’s made it clear she plans to keep talking about the alleged thefts on TikTok until she gets them.

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