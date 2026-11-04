Abdul El-Sayed Trolls Donald Trump & JD Vance: ‘Just Call Me Senator’

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Abdul El-Sayed used his November 3 victory speech in Michigan to take a pointed shot at Donald Trump and JD Vance after winning the state’s closely watched Senate race.

The newly elected senator had a short message for the two Republicans, who reportedly spent the campaign mocking his name.

“I know you struggle with my name… so call me Senator,” El-Sayed said.

Michigan Democratic Senate primary winner Abdul El-Sayed arrives to a press conference in front of the Spirit of Detroit statue on August 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

The line was a direct response to months of attacks from the GOP side of the race. El-Sayed’s name, his Muslim faith and his political positions were all repeatedly targeted by Republicans during the campaign, the outlet notes.

El-Sayed didn’t waste any time once the results were in. Rather than simply thanking supporters and moving on, he made sure the president and vice president heard about his win in a way they wouldn’t soon forget.

The victory is also a historic one. El-Sayed is the first Muslim ever elected to the U.S. Senate.

That context helps explain why the quip landed the way it did. The attacks on his name were widely viewed as a jab at his background, and El-Sayed answered them with the one title his opponents can’t take away from him.

Michigan’s Senate contest was one of the most closely followed races of the cycle, and the outcome added to a brutal night for Trump’s party.

Democrats seized both the House and the Senate in Tuesday’s midterm elections, leaving Republicans without a majority in either chamber for the final two years of Trump’s term.

That shift puts a serious limit on how much of the president’s agenda can move forward in Congress.

Trump wasn’t on the ballot this year, but he spent the final stretch of the campaign trying to push GOP candidates over the finish line. It didn’t work out the way he hoped.

As we previously reported, Trump is not happy about the midterm election results. He took to Truth Social early Wednesday morning to react to the losses.

In that post, Trump signaled he plans to lean heavily on his “VETO” power against whatever the new Democratic majorities try to pass.

He also congratulated Democrats on their wins. In the same message, he claimed Republicans would have come out on top if his own name had been on the ballot.

Trump’s critics in Hollywood were quick to celebrate the results. Jimmy Kimmel, a longtime foe of the president, used his show on election night to roast Trump over the early returns.

“It seems to be after all the talk about Nicki Minaj’s ass, Jon Husted’s ass, the only ass on Trump’s mind tonight is the one that just got handed to him,” Kimmel joked.

Husted was among the Republicans who came up short on Tuesday, as normally safe GOP seats turned competitive and swing races broke toward Democrats.

El-Sayed’s win is part of that wave, and his “call me Senator” line quickly became one of the most talked-about moments to come out of election night.

The senator-elect will now head to Washington as part of the new Democratic Senate majority, which takes over in January.