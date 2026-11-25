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Aaron Rodgers says he’s done with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he’s not leaving quietly.

The quarterback announced on Wednesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show that he won’t return to the team after being benched, and he used the appearance to unload on head coach Mike McCarthy.

“At this point, I’m not going back to Pittsburgh… that ship has sailed,” Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

The four-time MVP also revealed that he has asked the Steelers to release him, TMZ reports.

The exit follows the stunning news that Rodgers has been benched by the team. Pittsburgh announced late Tuesday that Mason Rudolph would start Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos, with Rodgers listed as inactive.

According to Rodgers, he didn’t hear the news from his coach. He said he found out from teammate Pat Freiermuth that he’d lost the starting job, even though he had sat down with McCarthy just hours earlier.

Rodgers, who said the team had given him the day off, didn’t stop at the benching. He went on to make a series of explosive claims about McCarthy’s behavior on the job.

The quarterback alleged that McCarthy has been falling asleep in meetings going all the way back to training camp. He also claimed the coach has been missing walk-throughs and skipping other team activities.

The most jaw-dropping allegation came from Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Rodgers claimed McCarthy broke down a huddle by yelling “1, 2, 3, Packers,” seemingly forgetting which team he now coaches.

Rodgers said he has confronted McCarthy about his well-being on numerous occasions. He claimed he even suggested the coach step aside and let someone else run the team.

But according to Rodgers, those conversations haven’t gone well. He said McCarthy gets angry and insists nothing is wrong.

The tension between the two men isn’t new. Rodgers and McCarthy spent years together with the Green Bay Packers before McCarthy was fired from his job there.

Rodgers claimed on the show that McCarthy has never forgiven him for that firing. He described the issues between them as stretching across 10 years in Green Bay.

According to Rodgers, the problems could have stayed private once the pair reunited in Pittsburgh. He said he decided to speak out because of what he views as a lack of professionalism from his coach.

Despite the harsh words, Rodgers insisted that he genuinely cares about McCarthy. He also took some of the blame for the situation.

Rodgers admitted that he was the one who vouched for McCarthy when the Steelers were looking for a new head coach. In other words, the quarterback helped bring his old coach to Pittsburgh in the first place.

That makes the falling out all the more awkward. The reunion was supposed to give both men another shot together, and instead it has ended with Rodgers airing their dirty laundry on one of the most-watched sports shows around.

The benching itself raised questions about Rodgers’ future in the NFL. Now, with the quarterback publicly walking away from the Steelers and requesting his release, the question is whether another team will come calling or whether this is the end of the line.

Rodgers didn’t say on the show whether he plans to keep playing elsewhere if Pittsburgh lets him go.

For now, Rudolph is set to lead the Steelers against the Broncos on Friday, with Rodgers’ release request in the team’s hands.

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