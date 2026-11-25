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The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched Aaron Rodgers, naming Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for Friday’s Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos.

The team made the announcement late on Wednesday, just days before their Black Friday matchup in Denver, and Rodgers won’t even be suiting up as a backup.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for the game this Friday against the Denver Broncos,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in the announcement (via E! News).

Aaron Rodgers, professional football player, and investor, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images)

“Aaron Rodgers will be inactive for the game on Friday,” Lauten added.

The team didn’t offer an injury as the reason. Rodgers is not on Pittsburgh’s injured reserve list, and the Steelers haven’t shared any further updates since the announcement.

Rodgers also wasn’t there when the team opened practice on Tuesday, November 25. He has not personally addressed the decision.

The move comes after a rough stretch for the four-time MVP. The Steelers have dropped their last two games, and Rodgers completed just 45 of his 73 pass attempts across those losses.

The benching is especially jarring given what head coach Mike McCarthy said only days earlier. Asked about Rodgers’ future after Pittsburgh’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 22, McCarthy didn’t hesitate.

“Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback,” the coach said at the time.

That lasted about 48 hours.

Despite the recent losses, the Steelers are still sitting at 6-4 on the season, which makes the timing of the switch all the more notable.

So is Aaron Rodgers retiring? Yes, though not because of this. The 42-year-old had already announced that the 2026-2027 season with Pittsburgh would be his last in the NFL, closing out a career that has stretched more than two decades.

Rodgers explained the decision during a June appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, saying his final run in Pittsburgh “was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I’ve had.”

“I played 20 fricking years,” he told McAfee. “It’s been a long run. I’ve enjoyed it, and no better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL.”

He’s also been clear that there will be no comeback tour. Rodgers has told reporters there is “zero debate” about playing again after this season, adding simply, “This is it.”

Rodgers landed in Pittsburgh after a rocky two-season stint in New York that ended when the Jets released him in February 2025. Before that, he spent the bulk of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

McCarthy was a big part of the reason he chose the Steelers. Rodgers played under McCarthy in Green Bay, and the coach’s hiring in Pittsburgh is what got the veteran QB interested in one more go.

His wife sealed the deal. Rodgers confirmed he had secretly married his wife, Brittani, in June 2025, and he credited her with giving him the final push to return.

“I thought last year might be it, and then Mike got hired,” Rodgers told reporters at a July 28 press conference.

“I talked to the wife. She said, ‘You can do one more year and see if it works out.’ And then it kind of all came together,” he added.

Brittani has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the couple’s relationship went public, and Rodgers has kept details about their marriage private.

For now, the spotlight belongs to Rudolph, who will lead the Steelers against the Broncos on Friday while Rodgers sits out as an inactive player.

The team has not said whether Rodgers will return to the starting job after the Denver game or how many games his benching will last.

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