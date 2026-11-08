Sydney Sweeney Serves a Seductive Christmas in Sizzling New Ad

Temperatures are cooling, but she’s looking at steamy as ever.
In Sydney Sweeney’s latest ad, she’s combining sizzling lingerie looks with some festive cheer.
Halloween is the final barrier holding off the onslaught of the Christmas season, but she’s not letting that stop her.
She combines cozy and comely and then swaps to jaw-dropping lingerie in the blink of an eye. Take a look:
Looking festive and fun
On Wednesday, October 21, Sweeney took to her Instagram page to share a can’t-miss advertisement for Syrn, her lingerie brand.
She begins by taking a seat wearing an innocuous yet eye-catching outfit. A lack of pants is very normal around the house unless you’re some sort of never-nude, but it’s eye-catching.
As she digs into a bowl of ice cream, an old-fashioned television shows a series of videos of, well, Sweeney herself.
At the start, we see Sweeney serving Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who in the live-action How The Grinch Stole Christmas realness. At least, that’s what the hair is doing.
The outfit is not quite the same and would not be appropriate on a child actor. On Sweeney, it looks right at home.
As the Syrn ad continues, Sweeney gets more dressed — as if in pajamas — and then less dressed, no longer as a nod to any children’s story characters.
Her next ensemble is more of a “sexy Corpse Bride” ensemble straight out of a Tim Burton porn parody.
This time, her outfit is all black lingerie — getting an eye-bulging reaction out of Sweeney.
Next up is an array of red lingerie, followed by a feathery white one blended with the palest powder blue.
These lingerie sets could all work for part of Halloween costumes. Or, you know, in the bedroom.
Sydney Sweeney models the Comfy lingerie collection for her Syrn brand.— fanana hammock (@fananahammock.bsky.social) February 27, 2026 at 1:24 PM
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‘Comfy’ drops on October 27
If you’re thinking of incorporating one of these into a Halloween costume, it might be too last-minute.
Syrn will start releasing garments from their four different capsule collections on October 27.
“Comfy,” “Seductress,” “Playful,” and “Romantic” won’t all come out at once, however.
Given the rollout (and even “Comfy” only coming out days before the big day), we’d have to say that these aren’t ideal for costumes.
Instead, the intention is probably for people to buy them to give as gifts in a couple of months. That is much more reasonable notice.
Sydney Sweeney shared this toothbrushing mirror selfie while modeling some of her own clothing line.— fanana hammock (@fananahammock.bsky.social) July 22, 2026 at 10:13 AM
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We would be remiss if we did not highlight some of the unfortunate reaction on social media.
Many of the top comments under Sweeney’s Instagram post are misogynist troll accounts predicting that the ad will “trigger” women.
For over a year now, the actress has deliberately avoided weighing in on much of anything. This continues to allow people to write their own narratives about her. The results are pretty gross.
It seems that some very loud men on the internet believe that Sweeney is their co-conspirator, that she poses in lingerie in order to enrage women rather than to sell clothing to them.
This may be a deliberate misreading of the Novig modeling scandal, where they pretend to not realize that the controversy is about yet another gambling app being advertised. Then again, with these folks, the confusion could be all too genuine.