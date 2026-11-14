Sydney Sweeney Meets With Rabbis: Is She Converting to Judaism to Marry Scooter Braun?

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Just how serious is the relationship between Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun?

Well, according to a new report from Page Six, Sydney has been meeting with rabbis in recent weeks.

There are many possible reasons for this, of course, but the likeliest explanation is that she’s planning to convert to Judaism so that she and Braun can get married in a synagogue.

Sydney Sweeney attends “The Housemaid” New York screening at 787 Seventh Ave on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

And not only are Sydney and Scooter (allegedly) talking marriage, it seems that there might be kids in their future as well.

“The couple is discussing having their own family, and Scooter feels strongly on the subject,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six.

Another insider tells the outlet that Scooter is planning to pop the question “within the next six months.”

Witnesses also say that Sydney and Scooter were recently spotted attending Rosh Hashanah services with the mogul at Temple Sholom in Greenwich, Connecticut.

“They sat in the back,” said one onlooker.

Interestingly, Scooter has reportedly described Sydney as “the modern Marilyn Monroe.”

And Marilyn famously converted to Judaism to marry playwright Arthur Miller.

Insiders claim that Scooter — who is a father of three from his first marriage — is laser-focused on making Sydney his second wife.

“He is trying very hard to marry her,” a source tells Page Six. “He is following her and chartering private planes. He’s going to stay focused on her until she marries him.”

Sydney and Scooter recently took a trip to Lake Powell, Utah together, and he paid loving tribute to the actress on her birthday last month.

“You make me smile harder, laugh louder, adventure more, and dream bigger,” he wrote.

“You’ve made the ordinary feel exciting and the future feel like something I can’t wait to get to.”

Needless to say, it sounds like Scooter is pretty smitten.

And while Sydney might have numerous reasons for converting, the prospect of marrying a dude with a new worth of about $500 million probably sweetens the deal a bit.

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