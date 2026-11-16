Miley Cyrus Describes 'Sign' From Dolly Parton's Spirit: 'I Feel Her Now More Than Ever'

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In September, the world lost one of its greatest and most beloved talents.

Dolly Parton is mourned by millions, including her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

As Miley performed before sold-out crowds over the weekend, she paid tribute to her “Aunt Dolly” on stage.

She also detailed how she had received a “sign” from Dolly’s spirit showing that she is still watching over her.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2019. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

‘She’s right here beside me every day’

In a series of social media videos, we can see Miley’s Hollywood Bowl residency performance from over the weekend.

Speaking to the crowd in Los Angeles, she said of Dolly: “She’s right here beside me every day.”

Miley elaborated: “All the time — more than she could be when she was here. I feel her more now than ever.”

She affirmed: “Nothing in this life could ever tear us apart.” Dolly was her godmother and her “aunt.”

“I’m going to see her again and I can’t f–king wait because I miss her,” Miley added, seemingly referencing an afterlife belief. “Some of the greatest music that we have today was written, produced, performed by my aunt Dolly.”

Miley Cyrus gets emotional talking about Dolly Parton at her Hollywood Bowl concert: “So many reasons why I wanted to perform at the Hollywood Bowl… above every single one of them was that I only got to see Dolly live in concert one time in my entire life, and it was here.” https://t.co/c3n9s5iJcu — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 17, 2026

Miley detailed a private moment during which, she says, Dolly’s spirit communicated with her.

This was an intentional moment in which Miley invited the late legend to show her a sign. She says that she received it.

One part of the experience was a mannequin of Dolly, which she apparently gave Miley as a gift. Alongside a candle, a flower, and “Jolene” playing on her phone, this set the tone.

Miley then asked Dolly to flicker the lights if she was there.

She says that the lights in the hall began to do just that.

Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton communicated with her from the dead. https://t.co/5r3f8KO5d4 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 19, 2026

This ‘sign’ from Dolly had another witness

Miley described how her fiance also witnessed the lights flickering — even though he was unaware of the prompt and thus was not on the lookout for it.

Maxx Morando was not on stage to chime in, but we can presumably take Miley’s word for it.

She told the crowd at the sold out venue that she could still feel her godmother’s presence.

Miley also put on a very emotional performance of “Jolene,” one of Dolly’s greatest hits of all time.

This was an evocative performance for her and for the crowd. Everyone is still processing their grief at losing this national icon.

🎥 Avant de performer Jolene, Miley a pleuré et a également expliqué l’importance de Dolly Parton dans sa vie, et ce depuis son enfance. Elle rêvait de performer au Hollywood Bowl car c’est là qu’elle a vu Dolly en concert pour la seule et unique fois. https://t.co/5hYJ1LcBmT — Miley Cyrus France (@MileySource_FR) October 17, 2026

Some would classify this as a supernatural visitation.

We would debate the use of the word “supernatural” but, rather than splitting hairs, we’ll instead give Miley — on the slim chance that she is reading this — a piece of advice:

Get your wiring checked.

Without disputing the spirits of loved ones existing after death or their ability to communicate with the living, we have to emphasize that most of the time, the flickering of lights is due to electrical wiring issues. Call an electrician.

You can treasure a spiritual connection to a deceased loved one and help to prevent house fires.

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