Kim Kardashian: Pregnant with Lewis Hamilton’s Baby?

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Kim Kardashian is already a busy mother of four.

Is she pregnant?

After eye-catching photos surfaced online, fans say that she’s expecting baby number five with boyfriend Lewis Hamilton.

Here is everything that we know about this exciting topic.

Kim Kardashian attends the Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art Opening Night on September 19, 2026. (Photo Credit: Savion Washington/FilmMagic)

Yes, she’s dating Lewis Hamilton

Some of Kim Kardashian’s past romances have been extremely public. There have been some major messes in the media as a result.

She and Lewis Hamilton are keeping things a little quieter. That doesn’t mean that this pairing isn’t extremely high-profile, however.

Earlier this year, Kim and Lewis kept showing up at the same places at the same time. Fans took notice.

(He is a British Formula One driver for Ferrari.)

It took a while, but eventually, Kim did confirm the romance on social media.

Kim Kardashian announces she is pregnant and expecting a child with Lewis Hamilton. https://t.co/k5jqItqg8J — Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) September 21, 2026

Just a few weeks ago, an account called @HoopsCrave tweeted out an astonishing announcement.

“Kim Kardashian announces she is pregnant and expecting a child with Lewis Hamilton,” the text read.

That is huge news — for more reasons than one. And no, we don’t just mean her age.

For one thing, pregnancy is very difficult for Kim. Many forget, but she welcomed some of her kids via gestational carrier (a form of surrogacy) because of the health risks if she became pregnant again.

For another, she has four children. How long have she and Hamilton been dating?

Kim kardashian just announced on her instagram story that she’s pregnant and expecting her first child with Lewis Hamilton 😭 congratulations to the young couple 🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/ZP8mccm4fw — MR M ONEY (@heisHIM3694) September 22, 2026

‘I’m so happy I’m going to be a mom again!’

Even as thousands of social media commenters weighed in on that post, another backed it up.

This time, there was an accompanying image in the tweet.

“Kim Kardashian just announced on her instagram story that she’s pregnant and expecting her first child with Lewis Hamilton,” the text read. “Congratulations to the young couple.”

An image showed Kim holding an ultrasound. The caption read: “I’m so happy I’m going to be a mom again!!”

Even so, many people questioned the veracity of the posts.

At this time, there is no evidence that Kim Kardashian is pregnant, expecting a fifth child via surrogate, or even planning to do either.

The first account, despite its massive traction on social media, spreads disinformation. We would recommend looking for such an announcement from Kim or for a reputable source like TMZ, People, or us here at THG before believing such news.

What about the second post? Unfortunately, the prankster behind that tweet stooped even lower, posting AI slop to better deceive the audience.

Some Kardashians — especially Kylie Jenner, back in 2017 — do not immediately come forward with pregnancy news. We can understand the impulse to believe that it might be a secret.

Always remember to check for confirmation. That said, we’re always happy to debunk the word of pranksters.

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