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It wasn’t that long ago that fans first spotted Katie Holmes with her new man.

In recent weeks, whispers have circulated that the beloved actress might be pregnant.

Photos and videos have been fanning the flames of speculation.

Is she really expecting? Here’s everything that we know.

Katie Holmes attends the 2026 American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala on May 20, 2026. (Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre)

Why are fans saying that Katie Holmes is pregnant?

In recent months, photos of Katie Holmes have ignited speculation that she may be pregnant.

Some say that they can clearly see a baby bump in certain shots, at certain angles.

(There’s video, too, which we will show you below.)

Even more are pointing out that some of the actress’ outfits appear perfect to conceal a baby bump, even in weather where she might wear something lighter.

Sure, maybe she’s a small woman and gets cold really easily. Or maybe, some on social media suggest, she’s hiding a surprise.

Is Katie Holmes pregnant? — Melanie Mccormack (@Melanie_1894) October 1, 2026

Is the timing right?

Some say that this is also the perfect stage in life for her to become pregnant.

Yes, she’s in her forties. It has been suggested that she might have undergone IVF, though that is just a theory.

But Katie is newly an empty nester, after Suri Noelle went off to college.

(As we previously reported, she ditched her infamous father’s infamous surname.)

She has maturity on her side. And maybe she wants to have a child in a relationship that isn’t an alarming whirlwind horror show with one of the entertainment industry’s most notorious, powerful figures?

If Katie Holmes is pregnant, who is the baby daddy?

This is where the rumors about Katie Holmes’ potential, alleged pregnancy become downright contentious.

Obviously, there are always whispers and hints about her rekindling an old flame.

However, Joshua Jackson and Jamie Foxx both seem very unlikely candidates.

If anyone, surely, it would be someone more recent, like Jason Bard Yarmosky, right?

One of the largest drivers of the pregnancy rumor, however, claims that someone else entirely is the baby daddy. And here is where things sort of fall apart.

At this time, there is no indication that Katie Holmes is pregnant

Folks, one of the viral videos that has pushed the Katie Holmes baby bump theories is saying that the baby daddy is Romeo Beckham.

Romeo Beckham. Who was born in 2002. The video, which reports several of these claims as facts, is also clearly narrated via AI slop, rendering the entire thing worthless.

Is it possible? Sure, it is probably possible, technically. Is it likely? No.

Is it true? Also no.

We’d all feel excited for Katie Holmes if she were going to have another kid while paired up with someone who has never jumped on Oprah’s couch or feuded over life-saving medications with Brooke Shields.

But it’s important that we wait until the happy news is also true, you know? And if having a kid during her nightmare of a marriage to Tom Cruise turned her off of the idea of legally entangling herself with another man … well, that’s more than understandable. Suri wouldn’t be the only blissfully happy only child out there.

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