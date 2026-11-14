Dolly Parton Biopic: Which Famous Actress Will Play Her?

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A Dolly Parton biopic, if done right, would be phenomenal.

But who should portray the late American cultural icon? They need to get this right.

A new report details a short list of actors who might portray Dolly, including one name who has risen to the top.

One name appears to be missing from this list, and it might be the best option of all. What gives?

American singer, songwriter, and actress Dolly Parton, performs with a guitar, 1976. (Photo Credit: David Redfern/Redferns)

Who will play Dolly Parton in the inevitable biopic?

According to a report from RadarOnline, an insider says that Sabrina Carpenter, Sydney Sweeney, and Hilary Duff are names on the shortlist who might portray Dolly Parton.

However, the alleged frontrunner in the minds of some is Carrie Underwood.

“The truly global reaction to Dolly’s passing proves one thing: A properly mounted biopic of her life featuring her most famous music would be a massive success,” the source described.

“And,” the insider continued, “her heirs have the opportunity to cement her legacy in grand fashion.”

Most of us currently living will always remember Dolly. But a biopic could define her image for decades of future generations.

“Of course, when Dolly was alive she used the medium of TV movies to extensively tell the story of her childhood,” the source acknowledged.

“A big-screen treatment would focus firmly on Dolly’s adult career, her rise to fame and business success, and her unlikely Hollywood film career that began in the early ’80s,” the insider emphasized.

The source then explained: “Carrie Underwood is one name that keeps coming up because of her similar personality and stage presence to Dolly.” (We’ll have to take their word on that.)

“But there are plenty of other famous singer-actresses who could pull this off,” the insider acknowledged.

“Ultimately, Dolly’s survivors will have the final say on who plays her,” the source noted. “But the first step for the family is to get the project set up and scripted under the supervision of a Hollywood studio.”

There’s more to consider than who plays the lead, however

In addition to casting the right actress, a Dolly Parton biopic would also need the right producer.

“The top name there right now is Graham King, who made [Queen’s] Bohemian Rhapsody and the genre’s biggest financial hit, this year’s Michael,” the inside source mused.

(Those are two of the most controversial biopics on the planet — one for its director and the other for glossing over the titular character’s controversies and alleged crimes against children.)

“A movie covering Parton’s career has similar potential for success, but this kind of movie requires a careful touch,” the insider described.

“There are no do-overs in this genre,” the source claimed without explaining. “And even Michael took more than four years and tons of reshoots to pull together a version of the movie that played well with fans around the world.”

There’s one big name missing from that report: Dolly’s own goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

If you have ever seen them perform together, you know how well they could cover each other’s songs.

Miley can act (Hannah Montana notwithstanding), and she can sing.

She had a personal connection to Dolly all her life. That doesn’t speak to her acting or singing, but it’s a detail worth noting for any casting department.

We hope that any biopic is tasteful and true to Dolly’s life and spirit. That comes before everything else.

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