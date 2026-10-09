Woah Vicky, Controversial Influencer, Says Her Mother Has Been Missing For 2 Weeks

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Social media star Woah Vicky is facing a frightening family situation, and she’s turning to the public for help finding her missing mother.

The social media influencer, whose real name is Victoria Rose Waldrip, says her mother, Carla, has been missing for approximately two weeks.

Now, the family is urgently seeking information about her whereabouts.

Woah Vicky’s mother, Carla Johnson, has gone missing. (Victoria Rose Waldrip)

According to TMZ, Vicky shared a missing-person poster featuring a photo of herself alongside her mother. The poster asks anyone with information about Carla to contact police immediately.

The situation is particularly concerning because Carla reportedly traveled by bus from Atlanta to Miami to visit her daughter before she disappeared.

And with the family claiming it has not heard from Carla in roughly two weeks, the search for answers is becoming increasingly urgent.

Authorities are now involved in the case. Miami police confirmed to TMZ that a missing-person report was generated Thursday morning, October 8, and investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding Carla’s disappearance.

At this point, however, there are few publicly available details about what happened to her or where she might be.

Vicky has not publicly provided additional information beyond the missing-person appeal, and TMZ reported that it had reached out to the influencer for comment but had not received a response.

For now, the family is asking anyone who might know something about Carla’s whereabouts to come forward.

While Vicky has spent years building an online following through viral videos and controversial social media moments, this is a deeply personal situation that goes far beyond the usual internet drama.

And with nearly two weeks reportedly passing without contact, the hope is that someone will have information that can help bring Carla home safely.

Police have not publicly disclosed additional details about the investigation, and there is no confirmed explanation for her disappearance.

Anyone with relevant information is being urged to contact authorities.