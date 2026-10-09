Why Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Ex Ken Urker Sleep With a Gun?

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At the start of this month, Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s ex-boyfriend, the father of her baby, passed away.

Ken Urker was only 34.

Since his passing, Urker’s sister has had a lot of things to say — including putting Blanchard on blast.

Now, she’s explaining why she believes that he slept with a gun every single night before his death.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends “An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies” FYC event on May 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/WireImage)

Why did he sleep with a gun?

In an interview that The Daily Mail published on Thursday, October 8, Autumn — Urker’s sister — discussed the events that preceded his tragic death.

She explained that he “had to sleep with a gun every night” because of his relationship with Blanchard.

Not because he feared the woman he loved. Autumn emphasized this important point.

Instead, the worry for his safety was because of vicious public scrutiny.

Autumn discussed online bullying that he received, including “death threats” and being “doxxed” by internet weirdos.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares that she gave birth to her first child on the 1-year anniversary of her prison release. (Dec. 28)



[image or embed] — Pop Base (@popbase.tv) January 1, 2025 at 11:21 AM

Autumn is the first to clarify that her brother did not fear Blanchard herself.

But, she also blames Blanchard.

Bluntly, she believes that Urker would never have faced that kind of cyberbullying had he not been in a relationship with Blanchard, and had their romance not contained such sensational elements.

(There were questions about the timeline of Blanchard’s pregnancy with regard to her split and divorce from her ex, Ryan Scott Anderson.)

Both women are clearly grieving now. One can understand why Autumn, having just lost her brother, is not sparing Blanchard’s feelings despite knowing what she’s going through. This is a hard time.

He died on his 34th birthday

On Thursday, October 1, Urker turned 34.

Unfortunately, this was also the day on which he died.

Blanchard shared that she believed, based upon what investigators had found at the scene, that he had died of an overdose.

(She shared that she had not known Urker to be a substance abuser. He was an intentional partner and father to their child, she emphasized at the time.)

Blanchard immediately highlighted the vicious attacks that he had endured on social media. The online harassment had gone after his appearance, sexuality, and more.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s fiancé, Ken Urker, has died at the age of 33, TMZ reports. He was found unresponsive on his birthday. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2024.



[image or embed] — Pop Base (@popbase.tv) October 1, 2026 at 10:08 PM

About a month before Urker’s tragic passing on his birthday, he and Blanchard had quietly separated.

People break up. In their case, it appears that Blanchard’s emotional regulation following a childhood of severe abuse followed by an unjust imprisonment were a factor.

We do not, at this time, actually know everything about Urker’s death, including whether he died of an accidental overdose.

It does appear that he spent his final days fearing that some stranger, worked up into a frenzy over a relationship that had quietly ended, would try to do him harm.

That does not mean that anyone succeeded. Online harassment campaigns do not have to lead to violence to do real harm.