Von Scales Cause of Death: Husband of Trina Braxton Was 58

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Trina Braxton is grieving over the loss of her husband.

Early Thursday morning, Von Scales died.

After almost seven years of marriage, with much of their relationship appearing on Braxton Family Values and The Braxtons, this loss is hitting home for the entire family.

How did hits tragedy unfold?

Von Scales and Trina Braxton attend the 2024 Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Trina Braxton is mourning her husband

Von Scales has died.

In a statement to TMZ, a representative for the Braxton family made a formal announcement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Von Scales,” the statement began, “beloved husband of Trina Braxton.”

The rep added: “The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers but is asking for privacy at this time.”

According to the statement, the family wants a measure of privacy “as they navigate this unfortunate event.”

According to that same report, Von passed away at around 2 AM on Thursday morning in Atlanta.

He had apparently been grappling with health problems pertaining to his heart.

However, Von’s actual cause of death remains unknown.

He and Trina had been married since 2019.

Our hearts go out to the entire Braxton family and to Von’s other loved ones.

Trina Braxton and Von Scales married in 2019

Von Scales is not Trina Braxton’s first husband. Tragically, he is not her first husband to have died.

In 2003, the singer and reality TV personality amrried Gabriel “Gabe” Solis, an Air Force veteran and software developer.

The two separated ten years later, finalizing their divorce in 2015.

Solis would later die on December 20, 2018, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was only 43.

Just days before the March 2018 Season 6 premiere of Braxton Family Values, Trina and Von became engaged in Napa Valley.

In December 2019, they married.

The wedding appeared on the family’s reality TV series.

Von Scales was only 58 at the time of his death.