Val Chmerkovskiy Suspended From 'DWTS' For Threatening 'Joke' About Carrie Ann Inaba: Fair or Out of Step?

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Val Chmerkovskiy is learning that defending your wife on social media can come with some pretty serious consequences.

The professional dancer has been suspended from Dancing With the Stars for one week after posting a controversial message seemingly aimed at judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

And while Val has since apologized, the show’s producers apparently aren’t ready to let this one slide.

Val Chmerkovskiy attends the 2019 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood on August 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/FilmMagic)

The drama began during the October 13 episode of DWTS, when Carrie Ann criticized a samba performed by Val’s wife, fellow professional dancer Jenna Johnson, and her celebrity partner, Harry Shum Jr.

Carrie Ann questioned a lift included in the routine and even read the definition of a lift to explain her critique. Jenna later defended the choreography, explaining that she hadn’t realized two other dancers were lifting Harry during the performance.

Val, meanwhile, was apparently not thrilled with the judge’s assessment.

After initially defending Jenna online, Val escalated the situation with a TikTok post that read, “You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night.”

Val was alluding to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

In other words, Val’s attempt to defend his wife came across as suggesting he nearly resorted to violence against Carrie Ann for criticizing her dancing. Not exactly the most diplomatic response to a judge doing her job!

Carrie Ann subsequently addressed the post, sharing a screenshot of a report about the controversy and asking, “So this is what we are doing now?”

Val issued an apology on Instagram on October 15, acknowledging that he regretted the reference and had contacted Carrie Ann directly.

“I should have never made the reference that I did, and I deeply regret it,” he wrote, also apologizing to everyone affected by his “careless post.”

Unfortunately for Val, that apology apparently wasn’t enough to keep him in the ballroom.

BBC Studios, which produces Dancing With the Stars, confirmed on October 17 that the dancer would sit out the following week’s episode.

“The well-being of everyone who works on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is non-negotiable,” the company said in a statement. It added that Val’s post was “inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show.”

Val subsequently addressed his suspension, reiterating that he had made a poor decision while trying to defend his wife. He also stressed that he didn’t want the controversy to distract from the competition or his celebrity partner, Jenna Dewan.

With Val sidelined, Jenna will perform with professional dancer Alan Bersten during the show’s upcoming Dedication Night.

As for Carrie Ann, she had not publicly commented on Val’s suspension as of the latest reports.

Val may have intended to stand up for his wife, but his social media reaction has now cost him a week on the show. That’s one way to turn a judges’ critique into a much bigger production!