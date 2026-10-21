Tyler Cameron Announces Fiancee’s Pregnancy on ‘DWTS’!

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“We’re going to have a baby,” he announced.

Bachelor Nation hottie Tyler Cameron has been competing on Dancing With The Stars.

He and fiancee Tate Madden have big news: they’re expecting!

They even did a sex reveal for DWTS viewers.

The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ competitor did a special dance to announce that fiancee Tate Madden is pregnant. (Image Credit: ABC)

Big news!

On the Tuesday, October 20 episode of Dancing With The Stars, Tyler and Tate shared their happy news.

During a contemporary dance routine, one set to “Supermarket Flowers’ by controversial singer Ed Sheeran, the audience heard a voiceover by Tyler.

(He was, of course, dancing with Sharna Burgess, though he has referred to Tate has his dance partner since their relationship first went public in 2024. Tate even joined him on.)

The dance was dedicated to moms everywhere.

And Tyler specifically addressed his own mother, who passed away in 2020.

“Hey, mom, there’s so much I wish I could tell you,” Tyler began.

“You would have loved the woman I’m going to marry,” he gushed.

“All the things that made you special,” Tyler continued, “I found in her.”

(Some of us may find it jarring to compare a romantic or sexual partner to our own human parent, but this seems to be particular common among straight men praising the women in their lives.)

“She’s going to be the most incredible mama, just like you,” Tyler gushed as Tate joined him on the dance floor. “And we’re going to have a baby.”

‘We’re going to have a baby’

“I can’t believe I’m going to be a dad,” Tyler marveled as the announcement continued.

“I wish you were here,” he earnestly expressed.

Tyler aspired: “Hope that I make you proud.”

Without knowing Tyler’s mother, many of his fans can attest that they’re confident that his mother would continue to feel pride in him.

“I love you and I miss you, every day,” he concluded.

Alfonso Ribeiro, DWTS co-host, helped Tyler and Tate to reveal that they’re expecting a daughter.

The pink confetti was a lot, but it didn’t start a forest fire, so that we’ve seen sex reveals go worse.

“I get to be a girl dad, what a gift,” Tyler gushed at the news.

Tyler and Tate’s big news (and the dance) won a 32/40 points.

Congratulations to this beautiful couple!