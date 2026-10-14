Travis Kelce Signals Support for Shane Gillis After Misogynistic 'SNL' Monologue

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Sometimes, the men in Taylor Swift’s life are not great. It’s no secret. She has whole songs about it.

Over the weekend, controversial comedian Shane Gillis made some disgusting remarks about women while hosting SNL.

Travis Kelce left a public “like” on the video, even as it is getting eviscerated by normal people left and right.

A report says that this was no accident. What kind of message was Kelce trying to send?

Travis Kelce attends the Amazon 2025 Upfront on May 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift fans are crushed (and they’re not alone)

On Saturday, October 10, Shane Gillis once again hosted Saturday Night Live despite having been fired from the cast in 2019.

(This seems to be a deliberate choice — firing him over his rampant use of racial slurs but also bringing him on to look “balanced” to misogynistic chuds.)

To start things off on the wrong foot, Gillis ranted about women wearing athletic gear to the gym during his six-minute monologue.

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like w—es now … there’s no other way to describe it,” he complained.

Gillis then griped about how men are not “allowed” to “look” at women while they work out. It does seem likely that Gillis, specifically, would be an unwelcome voyeur when a woman is just trying to exercise.

NBC’s official Instagram page shared the clip of Gillis’ SNL monologue.

And, plain for everyone to see, Kelce gave the video a “like.”

Likes are public. And, though they can be accidental, any experienced public figure likely knows that they are seen as endorsements by fans.

An inside source close to Kelce explained that “he’s always been a massive fan of the show and he was supporting a friend.”

That’s pretty damning. Unless the “friend” whom Kelce was “supporting” was someone else, somehow?

travis kelce liking that horribly misogynistic snl vid… maybe that’s just the kind of humor they have in cleveland https://t.co/nIN96Ddj2t — casey (@brutal4u___) October 13, 2026

This is part of a much larger societal problem

So, Kelce and Gillis are friends? When did that happen?

Back in June, Gillis was a surprise guest at the annual Tight End University (TEU) summit in Nashville.

That might sound like the name of an adult media series, but is actually something that Kelce hosts with fellow NFL players George Kittle and Greg Olsen.

As a guest, Gillis joined the three on stage while celebrating after Swift performed.

Swift casts a long shadow, and many didn’t notice or generously overlooked Gillis’ fetid presence at the time.

We need more men like Dan Levy and fewer men like Shane Gillis. Stop being complacent. Stand up and call this shit out when it happens. www.instagram.com/p/DeYSYNXMcbH/



[image or embed] — Dan Chibnall (@bookowl.bsky.social) October 12, 2026 at 12:27 PM

We have to remind ourselves that we do not believe in guilt by association.

Kelce did not stand on the SNL stage and make disgusting derogatory remarks about women at a time when one of the top stories in the news is about a gang rape or when there is a conservative push to strip women of their right to vote and abolish no-fault divorce.

However, Kelce did mash that like button — reportedly on purpose. And whether he meant it to be or not, that looks like an endorsement of Gillis and all of the loathsome vitriol that he spews.

Awful men like Gillis are only one part of the problem. The other part is the other men in their lives who ignore it, nod along with it, or laugh and rancid cruelty.

It would be nice of Kelce were a better person. He’s likely been famous long enough (and ultra-famous for a couple of years) that he tunes out all criticism as “haters” because of so many actual haters. So he’s not likely to get better any time soon.