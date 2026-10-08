Travis Barker Shares Surprising Surgery News Day After Posting Hospital Pics

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Travis Barker has revealed why he recently landed in the hospital, and thankfully, it’s not nearly as scary as those hospital photos initially made it seem.

The Blink-182 drummer sparked concern earlier this week when he shared photos of himself in a hospital gown and surgical cap.

One photo showed Travis with his 20-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, while another featured his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, giving him a kiss as he recovered in his hospital bed.

Travis Barker speaks onstage at A Conversation With Travis Barker at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on October 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

But on Wednesday, Travis finally explained what was going on.

“I had surgery yesterday,” the 50-year-old musician shared on Instagram Stories.

Travis said his arm, hand, and fingers had been numb since a Blink-182 performance the previous month. After undergoing a nerve test, doctors determined that he needed a cubital tunnel release to address the problem.

Rather than risk the issue interfering with his career down the road, Travis decided to take care of it immediately.

“I wanted to get ahead of it and get it over with so that I can keep playing the way I play for a long, long time,” he explained.

And that’s really the important part here.

Travis is a drummer. His hands are kind of important.

Fortunately, the rocker expects to be back behind the kit within a few weeks.

“Should be good in a few weeks,” he added.

Travis also shared another photo from the hospital featuring Kourtney, who appeared to be considerably more cheerful about the situation than one might expect.

“Not sure why my wife looks so happy about this ,” Travis joked.

Honestly, Kourtney probably deserves a little credit for keeping the mood light.

This isn’t Travis’ first serious issue involving his hands. In 2023, he injured his left ring finger while rehearsing with Blink-182, dislocating it and tearing the ligaments.

That injury eventually required surgery as well.

“I couldn’t continue to play the drums without it,” Travis explained at the time.

So while the latest hospital visit understandably caused some concern among fans, it appears Travis was being proactive rather than facing another major health crisis.

And considering how much he clearly intends to keep pounding away on those drums, getting the problem fixed now was probably the smart move.

Here’s hoping Travis is back to doing what he does best very soon.