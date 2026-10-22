Tom Skerritt Cause of Death: ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Alien’ Star Passes Away

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We have tragic news to report out of Hollywood today:

Tom Skerritt — the beloved actor best known for his memorable roles in Top Gun, Steel Magnolias, and Alien — has passed away.

He was 93 years old. The Hollywood veteran leaves behind a career spanning more than six decades, with a résumé that includes some of Hollywood’s most enduring films and television shows.

Tom Skerritt attends the after party for the Broadway opening night of “A Time To Kill” at Bryant Park Grill on October 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The news was confirmed Thursday, with Page Six reporting that Skerritt died of natural causes on Wednesday.

His loved ones remembered him as much more than the accomplished performer audiences watched onscreen for generations.

“While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity and the love he brought into our lives,” the family said in a statement.

Born in Detroit on August 25, 1933, Skerritt served in the United States Air Force before pursuing his acting ambitions.

He made his film debut in 1962’s War Hunt, beginning a career that would eventually include more than 150 film and television credits.

One of his early breakthroughs came in Robert Altman’s 1970 film MASH, in which he played Army surgeon Duke Forrest. He subsequently appeared in Ridley Scott’s 1979 science-fiction classic Alien, portraying Captain Dallas aboard the ill-fated spacecraft Nostromo.

Skerritt also became part of movie history thanks to his role as Commander Mike “Viper” Metcalf in the original Top Gun. The 1986 blockbuster helped turn Tom Cruise into an international superstar, and Skerritt’s performance as an experienced flight instructor remains one of the film’s most recognizable supporting roles.

Fans of the 1989 tearjerker Steel Magnolias will also remember him as Drum Eatenton, the husband of Sally Field’s character, M’Lynn. Other notable credits included The Turning Point, A River Runs Through It, and Contact.

His success extended beyond the big screen. Skerritt earned two Emmy nominations for playing Sheriff Jimmy Brock on the CBS drama Picket Fences, winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1993.

In addition to acting, Skerritt cared deeply about supporting veterans and encouraging creativity.

His family highlighted those passions in its statement, describing a man whose interests extended well beyond Hollywood.

Skerritt was married three times and is survived by his wife, Julie Tokashiki, and five children. He also leaves behind five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

For audiences who grew up watching his films, Skerritt’s passing marks the loss of a familiar face whose work helped shape generations of entertainment.

From a military instructor in Top Gun to the doomed captain in Alien, he brought a steady, commanding presence to the screen — and built a legacy that will continue long after his final curtain call.

Our condolences go out to Tom Skerritt’s loved ones during this difficult time.