Thomas Markle Lashes Out at Child Sex Abuse Allegations: 'This Is Bulls--t!'

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Earlier today, we reported on the news that Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has been accused of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Thomas is firing back at allegations that have put him under investigation, vehemently denying claims that he possessed child sexual abuse material.

The 82-year-old is accusing his own son, Thomas Markle Jr., of trying to destroy him, insisting that the allegations are completely false.

In this illustration, the front page of The Sun newspaper reports allegations against Thomas Markle on October 24, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

“I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me,” Thomas Sr. told the Daily Mail moments ago.

“I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”

The accusations emerged after Thomas Jr. reportedly discovered hundreds, potentially thousands, of images depicting child sexual abuse among his father’s belongings in the Philippines.

According to reports, the material was found in storage boxes containing computers and other electronic devices at Thomas Sr.’s former home in Cebu. Thomas Jr. subsequently reported the discovery to authorities, including the FBI.

“When I found this material, I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad,” Thomas Jr. said in a statement.

“I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now.”

Thomas Jr. also indicated that he would have no further contact with his father unless he was called upon to provide evidence in the investigation.

Thomas Sr., however, is adamant that he is being falsely accused.

“This is bulls–t. It’s just a bunch of lies. It’s sick,” he told the Mail.

“I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies.”

Authorities in the Philippines have confirmed that the allegations are being investigated. No determination of wrongdoing has been announced, and Thomas Sr. denies the claims.

The controversy has also prompted a rare public statement from Meghan, who revealed that she had been made aware of disturbing allegations involving her father years ago.

“I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” the Duchess of Sussex said.

Meghan explained that a letter containing allegations against Thomas Sr. was sent to London’s Metropolitan Police in 2018 and subsequently shared with her. She said authorities assured her that the matter was being investigated.

The duchess also addressed her long-standing estrangement from her father, making clear that keeping him away from her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, was a deliberate decision.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father, and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them,” she said.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has come to their father’s defense, dismissing the allegations and accusing Thomas Jr. of acting out of financial motives.

Samantha has claimed that her brother made the accusations after their father stopped providing him with money. Those claims have not been independently established.

For now, Thomas Sr. is maintaining his innocence as investigators examine the allegations. Obviously, the investigation’s findings will matter far more than the competing claims coming from a family whose divisions have played out publicly for years.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.