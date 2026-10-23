Thomas Markle Investigated For Child Sex Abuse Images; Meghan Markle Says She Cut Ties to Protect Her Kids

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Meghan Markle is shedding new light on her estrangement from her father, Thomas Markle Sr., after disturbing allegations involving the 82-year-old emerged in the Philippines.

The Duchess of Sussex says concerns about her father date back years, and she is now explaining why she has not allowed him to have contact with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to a report from The New York Post, Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., recently discovered hundreds or potentially thousands of disturbing images among their father’s belongings at his home in Cebu, the Philippines.

The images allegedly involved child sexual abuse material.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at Epic Partners, a local charity dedicated to empowering positive change for children and young people in the communities of Nottingham, during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Nottingham on October 15, 2026, in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Thomas Jr. contacted authorities after making the discovery. The allegations could also prompt an FBI investigation because Thomas Markle Sr. is an American citizen, though no criminal charges or findings of guilt have been announced.

Thomas Sr. has vehemently denied possessing the material, reportedly describing the accusations as “sick lies.”

The allegations have now prompted Meghan to revisit a troubling episode from 2018, the year she married Prince Harry.

In a statement to the Post on October 23, Meghan said a letter containing what she described as “troubling and disturbing allegations” about her father was sent to London’s Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection that year. She said the letter was shared with her and that she was assured the allegations were being investigated.

Meghan did not reveal the letter’s contents or identify its author.

“My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” she said.

She also addressed the years of speculation surrounding her decision to cut ties with her father, making it clear that protecting her own children was central to that decision.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them,” Meghan explained.

Her half-sister, Samantha Markle, has challenged the accusations, reportedly calling them unsubstantiated and accusing Thomas Markle Jr. of making claims for financial gain. Those claims have not been independently established.

The Markle family’s fractured relationships have played out publicly for years. Thomas Markle Sr. missed Meghan’s 2018 wedding after a controversy involving staged paparazzi photographs and subsequent health concerns. King Charles III, then Prince Charles, ultimately walked Meghan down the aisle.

The father and daughter have remained estranged ever since.

Now, with fresh allegations drawing renewed attention to the family, Meghan hopes the focus will remain on the welfare of children and the need to establish the facts.

The allegations remain unproven, and the investigation’s outcome could determine what happens next. For Meghan, however, the decision to maintain distance from her father is one she says was made to protect her family.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.