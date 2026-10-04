Taylor Swift Crashes ‘SNL’: Did She Steal Dakota Johnson’s Spotlight?

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Dakota Johnson was supposed to be the star of Saturday Night Live last night.

But then Taylor Swift showed up.

Dakota was kicking off her third stint as SNL host with her opening monologue when she started joking about her romantic history with musicians.

Taylor Swift crashed Dakota Johnson’s SNL monologue in epic fashion. (NBC/YouTube)

And apparently, that was all the setup Taylor needed.

The pop superstar unexpectedly walked onto the stage, instantly turning Dakota’s big moment into a Taylor Swift appearance.

Dakota and Taylor have been friends for years, and the host introduced the pop icon as her “literal therapist.”

Taylor, however, quickly made it clear that she doesn’t exactly consider herself Dakota’s therapist. Instead, she joked about Dakota showing up at her house, drinking wine and unloading all of her problems on her.

It was a funny moment, but there was one unavoidable problem for Dakota.

Taylor Swift had just walked onto the stage.

When one of the biggest celebrities on the planet suddenly appears during your SNL monologue, there’s really no way to compete.

And Taylor certainly seemed to know exactly what she was doing.

The surprise appearance immediately became the biggest talking point from Dakota’s monologue, despite the fact that Dakota was the one hosting the show.

To be fair, Dakota has some experience with Taylor stealing the spotlight. The two have become increasingly close in recent months, with Dakota appearing in Taylor’s “Patient Zero” music video and presenting her with an award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

So perhaps Dakota should have seen this coming.

Still, there’s something wonderfully chaotic about Taylor Swift crashing her friend’s SNL monologue and essentially reminding everyone that she can turn up anywhere and become the main event.

And Dakota got the stage back eventually.

It was Dakota Johnson’s SNL night but Taylor Swift somehow managed to make it about Taylor Swift.

Honestly, what else did anyone expect?