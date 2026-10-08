Taylor Selfridge & Cory Wharton: MTV Stars Part Ways After 9 Years of Marriage

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The Challenge stars Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have broken up after nine years together.

And judging by Taylor’s explanation, this was a long time coming.

The reality stars confirmed the split in separate social media statements on Thursday, October 8.

Cory Wharton, Ryder Wharton, Mila Wharton, and Taylor Wharton attend the Dodgers Holiday Festival at Dodger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Dodgers Holiday Festival)

“Yes I left,” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “I was sick of not getting basic respect from the person I was with for 9 years and the father of my two children.”

Taylor added that she believes fans could probably tell that things had been rocky for quite some time.

“I deserve more than that and I’ll get it. End of story,” she concluded.

Well then. That certainly sounds like someone who has already made peace with her decision.

Cory, meanwhile, took a more apologetic approach.

“Taylor and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote. “We shared a lot of years, memories, love, and most importantly, we have two beautiful daughters.”

The couple shares daughters Mila, 6, and Maya, 4. Cory also has a daughter, Ryder, 9, with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

“I’m sorry, Taylor, that things didn’t work out the way we both hoped they would,” Cory continued. “I know there were times I could’ve been better, and I’m sorry for the ways I let you down.”

And there’s a pretty obvious reason Cory is talking about letting Taylor down.

During the current season of The Challenge, Cory was shown getting flirty with castmate Izzy Fairthorne while acknowledging that things were not going well at home.

“Izzy is very attractive,” Cory said on the show. “Back home hasn’t been great. … To come on this show and to have that magnet with somebody, it feels good.”

That footage understandably did not exactly make Cory look like Boyfriend of the Year.

After the episode aired, Cory apologized and took responsibility for his behavior, calling himself “selfish” and saying he planned to seek therapy.

Taylor had already hinted at relationship problems in August, telling followers that she had feelings about the situation but wasn’t ready to discuss them publicly.

Now, it seems she has made her feelings pretty clear.

For his part, Cory says he intends to focus on being a better father to his three daughters as he enters this “new chapter.”

Sounds like Taylor is ready for a whole new book. We wish these two all the best on the road ahead.