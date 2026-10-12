Sydney Sweeney Strips Down, Blasts Prediction Markets In New Ad: Stop Betting on the Color of My Underwear!

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Last month, Sydney Sweeney went nude to film an ad for the sports betting platform Novig.

The ads sparked controversy, with multiple athletes accusing Sydney of setting back the cause of women in sports.

And now, Syd isn’t backing down from the controversy surrounding her latest advertising campaign. In fact, she’s giving critics even more to talk about.

Sydney Sweeney appears in an ad for Novig. (Novig/YouTube)

The Euphoria star has released another provocative commercial for Novig, a sports prediction and trading platform.

And it seems that she’s taking the controversy as a compliment.

In the new ad, the 29-year-old actress appears topless while wearing white underwear emblazoned with the Novig logo. She strategically covers her chest with two footballs while poking fun at the attention surrounding her appearance.

“There are grown men making spreadsheets to bet on what color underwear I’m wearing,” Sydney says in the commercial.

“I mean, I’m flattered?” she adds.

The actress then jokes about people wagering their retirement savings on a war before delivering the campaign’s central message: “Novig is … just sports.”

Whether that message gets through to the company’s critics remains another question entirely.

Sydney’s latest commercial arrives after her original Novig campaign drew criticism from professional athletes who argued that the ads reduced women to their bodies rather than celebrating their athletic accomplishments.

Australian Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus reportedly described the campaign as a “kick in the face” to women who have dedicated their lives to sports. Gymnast Gracie Kramer also criticized the marketing approach, arguing that it presented women’s sports through the male gaze.

British sprinter Amy Hunt was among those who challenged the campaign’s portrayal of women in athletics.

Not everyone, however, thinks Sydney has done anything wrong.

The actress has received support from fans who praised her confidence and encouraged her to continue the campaign. Her newest commercial also prompted enthusiastic reactions from supporters who predicted that the latest installment would generate another round of online outrage.

Sydney previously responded to the controversy by sharing images of prominent athletes, including Serena Williams, Ronda Rousey, Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, and Caroline Wozniacki, who posed nude for ESPN’s Body Issue.

The move appeared to highlight that nudity and athleticism are not necessarily mutually exclusive, although critics have argued that the context and marketing message matter.

Sharon Stone, Sydney’s Euphoria co-star, has also weighed in on the controversy. The veteran actress previously said Sydney should take responsibility for the campaign and its potential impact.

For now, Sydney appears perfectly comfortable with her decision.

And if the goal was to get people talking about Novig, the strategy certainly seems to be working.