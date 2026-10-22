Sydney Sweeney Serves a Seductive Christmas in Sizzling New Ad

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Temperatures are cooling, but she’s looking at steamy as ever.

In Sydney Sweeney’s latest ad, she’s combining sizzling lingerie looks with some festive cheer.

Halloween is the final barrier holding off the onslaught of the Christmas season, but she’s not letting that stop her.

She combines cozy and comely and then swaps to jaw-dropping lingerie in the blink of an eye. Take a look:

Sydney Sweeney attends the 41st Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 08, 2026. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Looking festive and fun

On Wednesday, October 21, Sweeney took to her Instagram page to share a can’t-miss advertisement for Syrn, her lingerie brand.

She begins by taking a seat wearing an innocuous yet eye-catching outfit. A lack of pants is very normal around the house unless you’re some sort of never-nude, but it’s eye-catching.

As she digs into a bowl of ice cream, an old-fashioned television shows a series of videos of, well, Sweeney herself.

At the start, we see Sweeney serving Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who in the live-action How The Grinch Stole Christmas realness. At least, that’s what the hair is doing.

The outfit is not quite the same and would not be appropriate on a child actor. On Sweeney, it looks right at home.

As the Syrn ad continues, Sweeney gets more dressed — as if in pajamas — and then less dressed, no longer as a nod to any children’s story characters.

Her next ensemble is more of a “sexy Corpse Bride” ensemble straight out of a Tim Burton porn parody.

This time, her outfit is all black lingerie — getting an eye-bulging reaction out of Sweeney.

Next up is an array of red lingerie, followed by a feathery white one blended with the palest powder blue.

These lingerie sets could all work for part of Halloween costumes. Or, you know, in the bedroom.

‘Comfy’ drops on October 27

If you’re thinking of incorporating one of these into a Halloween costume, it might be too last-minute.

Syrn will start releasing garments from their four different capsule collections on October 27.

“Comfy,” “Seductress,” “Playful,” and “Romantic” won’t all come out at once, however.

Given the rollout (and even “Comfy” only coming out days before the big day), we’d have to say that these aren’t ideal for costumes.

Instead, the intention is probably for people to buy them to give as gifts in a couple of months. That is much more reasonable notice.

We would be remiss if we did not highlight some of the unfortunate reaction on social media.

Many of the top comments under Sweeney’s Instagram post are misogynist troll accounts predicting that the ad will “trigger” women.

For over a year now, the actress has deliberately avoided weighing in on much of anything. This continues to allow people to write their own narratives about her. The results are pretty gross.

It seems that some very loud men on the internet believe that Sweeney is their co-conspirator, that she poses in lingerie in order to enrage women rather than to sell clothing to them.

This may be a deliberate misreading of the Novig modeling scandal, where they pretend to not realize that the controversy is about yet another gambling app being advertised. Then again, with these folks, the confusion could be all too genuine.