Sydney Sweeney Related to Marilyn Monroe, Genealogy Test Shows

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Sydney Sweeney has often been compared to Marilyn Monroe, which makes sense:

After all, they’re both blonde bombshell sex symbols whose names are as alliterative as their job titles.

And now, it looks as though the icons — who were born about 70 years apart — are actually related by blood.

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Sydney Sweeney poses for a portrait at the 28th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 27, 2025 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SCAD)

News of the unexpected connection comes courtesy of a report from genealogical research firm MyHeritage.

The study shows that the actresses are related through Sydney’s dad, Steven Sweeney, and Marilyn’s dad, Charles Stanley Gifford.

Of course, if you go back far enough, just about everyone is related.

And in the case of Sydney and Marilyn, you have to go back pretty freakin’ far.

The actresses’ fathers are both descended from an early Massachusetts settler named Ezra Perry.

Perry lived in the 1600s in Sandwich, Massachusetts, meaning Sweeney and Monroe have to travel quite a few branches down the family tree before they get to their connection.

So, no, Sweeney isn’t exactly getting calls from Monroe’s immediate family. But the connection is legitimate, according to MyHeritage’s research.

“People have always drawn parallels between Sydney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe, but seeing their paths align on a deeper level inspired us to look for a real bond in the MyHeritage archives,” MyHeritage Director of Research Roi Mandel tells Page Six.

“Uncovering their shared branch was incredible,” Mandel added, calling the discovery a reminder of how interconnected family trees can be.

And considering how frequently Sweeney has channeled Monroe over the years, the news is almost suspiciously perfect.

In February, Sweeney appeared at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival wearing a vintage Ceil Chapman gown that looked remarkably similar to the dress Monroe wore on the cover of Life magazine in 1952.

Sweeney also gave fans some serious Monroe vibes at the Los Angeles premiere of The Housemaid in December 2025.

The actress wore a custom white Galia Lahav gown that appeared to pay tribute to Monroe’s famous white dress from The Seven Year Itch. She also previously rocked a retro blonde bob at the Governors Awards that called to mind Monroe’s Gentlemen Prefer Blondes era.

In other words, Sweeney has been doing the Marilyn thing for years.

She just apparently didn’t know she had a family tree to back it up.

The discovery also gives a little more weight to the comparisons made by people who have dubbed Sweeney a modern-day Monroe.

Even Sweeney’s boyfriend, Scooter Braun, has reportedly embraced the comparison, with a source previously telling Page Six that he views her as the “modern Marilyn Monroe.”

Sweeney has yet to publicly react to the genealogy discovery.

But if Hollywood ever decides it needs another Marilyn Monroe biopic, casting directors may want to keep Sweeney’s phone number handy.