Sydney Sweeney Pleases Fans While Filming Thriller Sequel

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She knows how to make a crowd happy.

Sydney Sweeney is currently hard at work filming a much-anticipated thriller.

Not all filming is on closed sets. Between takes, she connected with fans — to their delight.

The videos really speak for themselves.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Housemaid” on December 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

She is a one-woman crowd-pleaser

After the roaring success of the first film, Sweeney is currently filming The Housemaid’s Secret.

She is filming at least part of the project in Hoboken, New Jersey.

In this highly anticipated sequel, Sweeney reprises the role of Millie, the titular housemaid.

She takes a housekeeping job, this time for a mystery woman whom she never meets face-to-face.

It is likely no surprise that she finds new and darker secrets in this project. That’s what the teaser promises, at least.

On Instagram, we can see multiple videos of Sweeney stepping out to meet young fans in Hoboken.

At a glance, the fans skew younger — from teens to tweens.

(Please remember that she has appeared in more than just Euphoria. She is a talented, versatile actress.)

She even had to return to filming, but promises the gathered fans that she would return for photos.

Sure enough, she filmed again and then crossed the street to meet fans, appearing to even sign some items between takes.

‘The Housemaid’ was a massive success

In 2025, Sweeney costarred with Amanda Seyfried in The Housemaid.

This thriller had a $35 million budget yet grossed over $400 million worldwide.

Even factoring for things like advertising, that’s a massive commercial success that likely enriched a lot of already very rich backers.

It was no surprise when, mere weeks after the theatrical release, Lionsgate gave the sequel the green light.

There is a lot that we do not yet know about this sequel. But then, it’s pretty normal for thrillers to be full of suspense and surprises.

Sweeney has spent the past year or so dabbling in a series of controversies.

Some of these have been overblown or largely unrelated to her. Others have been people taking her silence on polarizing topics as an answer.

(To be fair, it is often the case that people with bad answers often try to avoid giving any at all. Look no further than conservative men on dating apps identifying as “moderate” because they want to get laid.)

But seeing this moment, where Sweeney was able to connect one-on-one with fans (despite the obvious concerns of her security) is a reminder that she’s a real, complex person who is much more than the pernicious symbol that some of her fans and detractors alike see her as.

We do wish that she’d make some better choices, especially when it comes to advertisements. And men. But those are her mistakes to make.