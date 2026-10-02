Shivon Zilis, Mother of 4 of Elon Musk's Kids, Says She Was Abruptly Dumped, Reveals Final Texts

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World’s richest man Elon Musk has added another shocking breakup to his already complicated relationship history.

Shivon Zilis, the tech executive who shares four children with the billionaire, revealed Friday that Musk abruptly ended their romantic relationship — and she says she never saw it coming.

“It’s hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that’s just how it is sometimes,” Zilis wrote in a lengthy post on X.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Shivon Zilis, a venture capitalist, arrive at Mar-a-Lago on February 1, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

According to Zilis, she and Musk were still very much together just days before their relationship suddenly came to an end.

In fact, Zilis shared screenshots of what appear to be some of their final text exchanges.

On September 24, she told Musk it was “really wonderful” to see him for breakfast and added, “Love you very much.”

“Love you too,” Musk replied (via People).

He also apparently told Zilis that he had not realized he could have invited her to a recent White House state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Aw,” Zilis responded. “That means so much to me. Thank you.”

It’s hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that’s just how it is sometimes 🤷🏻‍♀️



I feel happy that I got to show Elon how it feels to be deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness. Given the tumultuous nature of his… https://t.co/HAOfjxrIig pic.twitter.com/lgL0GVzD2R — Shivon Zilis (@shivon) October 2, 2026

A few days later, however, Zilis posted a cryptic message on X: “New day, new life.”

Now we know why.

Zilis and Musk share four children: twins Strider and Azure, born in 2021, daughter Arcadia, born in 2024, and son Seldon, whose birth was announced in 2025. Their relationship had remained relatively private until recent years.

Despite the abrupt split, Zilis did not appear interested in trashing her former partner.

Instead, she offered a complimentary assessment of Musk, writing that she was grateful she had been able to make him feel “deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness.”

She also described their home and family as a “safe space” for Musk, saying it was filled with “happiness and love, not war.”

“I’m hurting, but care deeply about E and will always be cheering for his happiness,” Zilis wrote.

“God speed, Elon, the world is lucky to have you.”

Zilis added that she hopes she and Musk can remain friends and co-parents.

Musk, meanwhile, has not publicly explained what prompted the sudden breakup. His representatives did not immediately respond to People’s request for comment.

For now, Zilis appears to be doing something that might be considerably harder than ending a relationship with Elon Musk:

Trying to explain how a romance went from “Love you too” to over in roughly a week.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.