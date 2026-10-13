Shane Gillis' Ex-Girlfriend Bashes Comic Following Controversial 'SNL' Monologue

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As we previously reported, comedian Shane Gillis hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend, and his monologue created quite a stir.

In one controversial joke, Gillis said that women “dress like wh-res” while working out at public gyms, an observation that did not go over well for obvious reasons.

Several public figures, including actor Dan Levy, have criticized Gillis’ monologue, and now, his ex-girlfriend, Grace Brassel is contributing her own take.

Shane Gillis performs onstage during the 17th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival at David Geffen Hall on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation)

Brassel, who dated the comedian until late last year, says the experience left her feeling like she had lost herself. She also claims harassment from Gillis’ fans made her afraid to speak publicly about what she went through.

Brassel shared an emotional Instagram video featuring footage from her personal struggles and her eventual recovery. The clips included moments of her crying, followed by happier scenes showing her moving forward with her life.

“Last year I was in a relationship that fully stripped me of who I am,” Brassel wrote.

She added that she had been “so terrified to even talk about what I went through,” citing what she described as relentless bullying from the comedian’s fanbase.

But Brassel wanted her post to offer encouragement to other women who might be experiencing something similar.

“I want to share this to let women know IT GETS BETTER!! And you can do it!” she wrote. “I had it on level hard mode, and I survived! And I’ve never been happier.”

Of course, sharing such a personal experience online also opened the door to criticism. Some commenters questioned why Brassel had recorded herself crying in the first place.

She subsequently explained that the footage was never intended to become public. Rather, she had been using the videos as a personal diary while working through difficult emotions.

“I know that his fans are going to purposefully misunderstand me; I’m used to it,” Brassel responded.

She also stressed that her message was bigger than her relationship with a famous comedian.

“The main point of this video is for people to know there’s more to life… regardless if my ex is a famous comedian or not,” she explained. “I want to show there’s hope.”

Brassel did not mention Gillis by name, but she left little doubt as to who she was talking about.

And she’s certainly not the first person to blast the comic this week.

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long I didn’t know that women just dress like whores now,” Gillis remarked while hosting SNL.

“I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe — have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts? Have you seen the shorts? Those neon — they’re like artificial bait colors. The wrinkles go around the cheeks and all combine at the butthole. And don’t look, you’re not allowed to look — for real don’t look because they are filming. I’m in the background of like 10 TikToks right now.”

Gillis has yet to respond to the backlash or the jabs from his ex. But we think it’s safe to say that it might be a while before he hosts SNL again.