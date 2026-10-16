Selma Blair Speaks Out After Allegedly Biting Flight Attendant

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Selma Blair is speaking out after an alarming incident aboard a Delta Air Lines flight landed the Cruel Intentions star in legal trouble.

As we previously reported, Blair was arrested this week after she allegedly bit a flight attendant and tried to open a cabin door mid-flight.

The actress’s representative has issued a lengthy statement addressing the incident, insisting that Blair did not intend to hurt anyone and urging the public to consider the medical circumstances surrounding her alleged behavior.

Selma Blair attends Elle Women in Hollywood 2025 at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

The statement comes after Blair’s alleged altercation with Delta employees during a flight from Los Angeles to New York.

The incident resulted in criminal charges and renewed scrutiny of the actress’s health struggles.

While the headlines have been dramatic, Blair’s team wants the public to understand that there may be considerably more to the story than initial reports suggested.

In the statement, Blair’s representative also pushed back against reports suggesting the actress tried to open the plane’s door.

“There was no attempt to open the door of the aircraft,” the spokesperson said (via People), adding that Blair “did not intend to harm anyone.”

The representative also criticized coverage that relied heavily on police accounts and past headlines, arguing that speculation was being repeated as fact before the full circumstances had been established.

Blair’s medical history is central to her team’s response. The actress publicly revealed her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2018 and continues to deal with daily pain, according to the statement.

Her representative also noted that Blair has pseudobulbar affect, a neurological condition associated with MS that can affect emotional expression.

The spokesperson argued that the condition is relevant to how a medical episode might appear to people unfamiliar with her health challenges.

Blair’s team further emphasized that she travels with a service dog, which was reportedly taken from her by authorities following the incident.

The statement also highlighted the actress’s professional accomplishments, noting that she has worked on seven film and television projects in 2026 alone.

Blair has also launched several lifestyle brands and continued advocating for disability rights and the multiple sclerosis community.

Her representative stressed that Blair had never been arrested before the October 11 incident and asked the public to consider the broader circumstances before passing judgment.

Of course, a medical explanation does not make the allegations themselves disappear.

Blair was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport after the flight landed in New York.

She subsequently pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault involving an alleged incident with a police officer and a nurse. The FBI is also investigating what allegedly happened aboard the aircraft.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.