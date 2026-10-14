Selma Blair Admits to Long History of Biting People

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The biting history goes back for years before the harrowing plane incident.

Over the weekend, Selma Blair bit a flight attendant and attempted to open the plane door mid-flight.

The actress was arrested and faces up to 7 years in prison.

She’s had plane incidents before. She has also bitten people before — including some very famous people.

The actress and notorious biter attends as Prime Video Celebrates “Elle World” on June 20, 2026. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By her own admission, she’s been biting people for decades

In her 2022 memoir, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, Blair delved into her repeated tendency to bite people.

“My system gets overwhelmed and instantaneously short-circuits,” she described.

Blair added: “In my life, social interactions have been cumbersome.”

In addition to flight attendants, the actress’ diet has included, by her own admission, famous names such as Sienna Miller, Seth MacFarlane, and Kate Moss.

Though Blair is accused of causing real harm and she is overall not a good person, one of these stories is particularly funny.

In 2006, Blair met British actress Sienna Miller at the Chateau Marmont.

“I grabbed her arm and bit it, playfully, as if it were an apple,” she wrote. “Even as I held her forearm in my mouth I was aghast at myself.”

Though Blair herself wrote that this was “horrible behavior,” Miller seemingly didn’t mind.

At the very least, she did not shame her.

This came two years after a previous biting incident in Las Vegas.

Kate Moss had the best way of shutting it down

In 2004, Scarlett Johansson invited Blair to a gathering, where Blair met Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane.

She apparently became “starstruck” upon seeing him.

“What do I do in public situations where I admire someone, but feel as if I don’t bring anything to the party?” Blair asked. “I bit him on the hand.”

She detailed: “‘Whoa!’ he yelled. ‘That really hurt.’ It wasn’t a disaster; I didn’t break skin. But I soon hated myself.”

The funniest incident has to have been with Kate Moss — in part because of Moss’ reaction.

In a London hotel suite, she bit supermodel Kate Moss while taking photos. Her harmless nibble on Moss’ finger resulted in only a laugh.

“And because she laughed, I did it again,” she wrote. “The second time, she did not laugh and exclaimed, ‘That really f–king hurt!’”

Moss allegedly grabbed Blair’s thumb and “crunched right into it” with her own teeth.“This was the first time I had any inkling of how much I might hurt people when I bit them.”

Chastened, Blair wrote: “Immediately, I transformed into a shamed nursery school kid. ‘Oh my gosh,’ I whispered. ‘I am so sorry.’”

It is clear that Blair has struggled with a number of behavioral problems and judgment errors over the years.