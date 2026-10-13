Selma Blair Faces 7 Years In Prison; Lawyer Says Actress Was Off Her Meds During Plane Incident

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Selma Blair is out of jail, but the legal drama surrounding her alleged midair meltdown is far from over.

As we previously reported, Blair was arrested following an incident aboard a Delta Airlines flight earlier this week.

She was released on bail Monday after pleading not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault stemming from an incident involving a flight attendant, a police officer, and a hospital nurse.

Selma Blair attends the celebration launch of Christian Siriano’s new book ‘Dresses to Dream About’ at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on November 19, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

If convicted, Selma could face two to seven years behind bars. Needless to say, this is a far more serious situation than your average celebrity travel nightmare.

According to Page Six, a judge set Blair’s bail at $20,000 cash or a $60,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for January 19, 2027.

Selma’s attorneys are arguing that the alleged attacks were not intentional. During her arraignment, attorney Shawn Barnes told the court that the actress had missed multiple doses of medication prescribed for her multiple sclerosis.

He also claimed that Selma had fallen and hit her head before boarding the flight and had been working exhausting hours on set.

“These factors coupled with the altitude, resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation,” Barnes explained.

“This was not an intentional assault,” he added.

The judge, however, made it clear that Selma’s celebrity status would not earn her any special consideration. When her legal team asked the court to consider her professional accomplishments, the judge reportedly responded that the actress should not receive special treatment because of her fame.

The allegations against Selma are certainly troubling.

She was arrested after allegedly punching one flight attendant and biting another aboard a Delta flight traveling from Los Angeles to New York City. After the plane landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport, she was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation.

During the ambulance ride, Selma allegedly kicked a Port Authority police officer repeatedly. She was also accused of kicking a nurse at the hospital, prompting the nurse to press charges.

The FBI is investigating the alleged incident aboard the aircraft, and Selma faces separate federal allegations in addition to the two state charges.

A representative for the actress previously said Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. She received medical attention after landing and was reported to be in stable condition.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Selma has experienced a highly publicized incident aboard an airplane.

In 2016, she was removed from a flight traveling from Mexico to Los Angeles after making alarming statements that she later attributed to mixing alcohol with medication.

For now, Selma is free on bail. But with multiple allegations under investigation and a court date looming, this celebrity story is nowhere near its final chapter.