Selma Blair Arrested After Allegedly Biting Flight Attendant, Attempting to Open Door Mid-Flight: Report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Actress Selma Blair has been taken into police custody after she allegedly became violent aboard a flight.

According to a report from TMZ, Blair was arrested Sunday night after a flight from Los Angeles landed at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

And the allegations surrounding what happened in the air are alarming.

Selma Blair onstage during Travel + Leisure World’s Best Summit 2025 on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Travel + Leisure)

Blair allegedly attempted to open the aircraft’s door while the plane was still flying. She then reportedly punched one flight attendant and bit another during a confrontation with the crew.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed that two flight attendants reported injuries following the incident. One was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Authorities responded to the plane after it arrived at JFK at approximately 11 p.m. Blair was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation. The FBI is investigating the incident.

However, Blair’s representative says there is an important detail to consider before jumping to conclusions about the alleged behavior.

“Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct,” the representative told TMZ. “Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

The nature of the reported medical emergency has not been publicly disclosed, and it remains unclear what criminal charges Blair may face in connection with the incident.

The situation is particularly concerning given the actress’s previous in-flight incident in 2016. At the time, Blair was removed from a flight on a stretcher following an outburst that she later attributed to mixing prescription medication with alcohol.

She subsequently apologized for the disruption and expressed regret over her behavior.

Blair has also been open about her health struggles. In 2018, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. Since then, she has used her public platform to raise awareness about living with the condition.

The circumstances surrounding Sunday’s incident remain under investigation. The allegations have not established what caused the confrontation, and Blair’s representative has pointed to a medical emergency as the reason for her reported behavior.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.