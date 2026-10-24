Sarah Palin Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

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Is any politician-slash-reality-star immune to heartbreak?

Sarah Palin has been married and divorced.

The former governor and one-time running mate of John McCain’s family is almost as famous as she is.

If you’re unfamiliar with her history of marriage, divorce, and other major entanglements, including one man who died.

Sarah Palin speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24, 2015. (Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

She married in 1988, but first …

Prior to her first marriage, Sarah Palin had a very notable relationship.

In 1987, she dated Glen Price, a basketball player.

Palin rose to prominence on the national stage in 2008 as the running mate to John McCain.

She became the vehicle through which the McCain campaign shared unsavory rhetoric about then-Senator Barack Obama — rhetoric that inflamed and excited the GOP’s most racist elements, paving the way for Donald Trump’s ascension nearly a decade later.

It is thus noteworthy (for her defenders and critics alike) that Palin’s first remarkable romance was with a Black man. He was not, however, her first marriage.

She eloped with Todd Palin

In August of 1988, the future former governor — who was then known as Sarah Heath — eloped with Todd Palin.

He had been her high school sweetheart.

Now, they were both in their mid-20s. Clearly, they felt that it was time.

It wasn’t the picture-perfect wedding that so many imagine, but it paved the way for a large family and decades of marriage.

The Palins would go on to welcome five children — one of whom when she was in her mid-40s.

The Palins welcomed five children

In 1989, Palin gave birth to her son, Track Charles James.

Then, in 1990, she welcomed her most famous child, Bristol Sheeran Marie, who would cause minor scandal during the 2008 McCain campaign and then attempt to claw her way into reality TV space more than once.

In 1994, Sarah and Todd became the parents of Willow Bianca Faye.

In 2001, the Palins welcomed Piper Indy Grace.

Then, in 2008, they welcomed Baby #5, Trig. Though he was diagnosed with Down Syndrome prenatally, his name is not a reference to Trisomy 21. Instead, he is named after a great uncle.

Sarah Palin stands with her boyfriend former-NHL star Ron Duguay on July 09, 2022. (Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

After her divorce, her next big romance ended in tragedy

Things were not always perfect for the Palins, and we do not just mean their morals or their notably odd naming conventions or the turmoil of the 2008 election.

In 1996, she allegedly had an affair with her husband’s business partner, Brad Hanson. He memorably filed to have the details of his divorce sealed.

Sarah and Todd remained together until they did not.

On August 29, 2019, Todd Palin filed for divorce, citing “incompatibility of temperament.” They finaled the split on March 23, 2020.

Since then, Sarah Palin has been in a relationship with Ron Duguay, from 2022 until 2026. The former NHL star passed away on October 22, 2026. He was 69.