Reading Time: 2 minutes

The bombshell report of Thomas Markle’s alleged child sex-abuse material (CSAM) collection is sending shockwaves across continents.

Meghan’s evil sister, Samantha, is rushing to defend her father.

Even though it was her own brother who turned him in to authorities, she says that it’s “all lies.”

Samantha is spinning an elaborate conspiratorial web, pointing the finger at her brother and a bizarre revenge plot.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a Scar Tree Walk on April 16, 2026. (Photo Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

‘He wants to destroy our dad’

Right now, it sounds like Meghan’s dad and Harry’s uncle could have been fast friends.

But Samantha is screeching to anyone who will listen, insisting that her father is nothing like the disgraced ex-prince, Andrew Mountbatten.

On Thursday, October 22, Samantha fiercely defended her father to The Daily Mail after the disturbing news broke.

“There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever,” she declared.

“And my brother is disgusting for making them up,” Samantha accused. “He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him.”

60-year-old Thomas Jr., who is brother to both Samantha and Meghan, allegedly found a box in his father’s home containing hundreds of videos and photos depicting children — young girls — in sexual situations.

Thomas is (famously) now living in the Philippines, so it was to those authorities that he reported the suspected crime.

Or, according to Samantha, this was a ploy to exact revenge while enriching himself.

“My brother first came out with these lies a few weeks ago when the cash from my dad was cut off,” she claimed.

“He has used dad as a cash cow for years,” Samantha insisted. “And once the money stopped he made up the most outrageous lies he could to try and make money from the media.”

Thomas Markle Senior, father of Meghan Markle, is reportedly under investigation over alleged possession of child abuse material. https://t.co/lx088SssFu — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) October 23, 2026

“There is no proof my dad downloaded any images,” Samantha claimed.

“Those computers were out of his possession for two years,” she spun. “That leaves a lot of room for tampering. These are unsubstantiated allegations.”

Samantha stopped short of accusing her brother of committing the crime personally.

“Anyone could have been in contact with those computers over a couple of years,” she alleged.

Samantha added: “Dad was in a rehabilitation facility and did not have access to those computers.”

What Samantha appears to be suggesting here is that an unknown individual used Thomas Sr.’s electronics to access images of young girls being sexually abused, saving these photos and videos to a harddrive and simply abandoning it in Thomas’ possession.

Then, Thomas Jr. discovered it and decided that using it to frame his father would be revenge for cutting him off financially “a few weeks” ago and somehow a get-rich scheme.

(We have to point out that Thomas Jr. first made this grave report to authorities in July of this year.)

Either that, or she is suggesting that these are both possible explanations.

One worries when someone who claims to have definitive knowledge of a situation offers a plurality of explanations. Especially when none of them seem realistic or particularly likely.