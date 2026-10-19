Sahara Ray Cause of Death: Model, Ex of Justin Bieber Was 34

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of fashion:

Sahara Ray — the model and designer who made international headlines for her romance with Justin Bieber — has passed away.

She was just 34 years old.

Lottie Moss and Sahara Ray attend Less Noise, More Music! Lucky Brand presents Third Eye Blind + Special Guest on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Lucky Brand)

Ray’s family confirmed the heartbreaking news to TMZ on Monday, revealing that she died at a hospital the previous night.

“She passed away last night, surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved,” her family told the outlet.

Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

The news comes just months after Ray welcomed her daughter, Snow Ray, marking a new chapter in the model’s life. The loss is especially heartbreaking given how recently she shared glimpses of motherhood with her social media followers.

Ray built a following through her modeling career and online presence before launching her own swimwear label, Sahara Ray Swim.

She also attracted widespread attention in 2016 when she was photographed vacationing in Hawaii with Bieber.

The pair’s connection made headlines at the time, adding to Ray’s visibility in celebrity gossip circles. She was also previously linked to Australian singer Cody Simpson.

But Ray’s life extended well beyond her famous romantic connections.

The daughter of legendary Australian surfer Tony Ray, she spent much of her childhood traveling between Australia, California, and Hawaii. Those experiences helped shape the lifestyle and aesthetic that later became part of her public identity and swimwear business.

In 2024, Ray opened up about a serious health struggle after revealing that she had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that can affect movement and muscle strength.

Ray said the condition left her partially paralyzed following a serious car accident. Her health journey became another deeply personal chapter she shared with followers as she navigated the challenges that followed.

Now, news of her death has prompted renewed attention to her life and the difficult experiences she endured in recent years.

Friends and fans have begun paying tribute to Ray on social media, remembering the model beyond her celebrity connections and online following.

For those who followed her career, Ray was a familiar face in the modeling world who had built a business of her own. For her family, however, the loss is far more personal.

Her daughter’s arrival had marked the start of a new chapter in her life and makes the news of her death particularly devastating.

Our thoughts go out to Sahara Ray’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.