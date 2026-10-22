Ron Duguay Cause of Death: NHL Legend, Boyfriend of Sarah Palin Was 69

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We have tragic news to report from the world of sports.

Ron Duguay — the beloved former New York Rangers star and longtime boyfriend of Sarah Palin — has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer.

He was just 69 years old.

Republican U.S. House candidate former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) stands with her boyfriend former-NHL star Ron Duguay during a “Save America” rally at Alaska Airlines Center on July 09, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Duguay spent six seasons with the Rangers, helping the team reach the Stanley Cup Final in 1979 after being selected 13th overall in the 1977 NHL Draft.

And his impact extended well beyond the ice.

Duguay became known for his flowing hair, stylish image, and connections to some of the biggest names in entertainment.

He even appeared in a memorable Sasson jeans commercial alongside fellow Rangers players, helping turn himself into a pop-culture figure during the 1970s and 1980s.

Duguay recorded 620 points, including 274 goals and 346 assists, across 864 NHL games with the Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Los Angeles Kings.

After retiring from the NHL in 1989, he continued working in hockey, eventually coaching the Jacksonville Barracudas to a championship. He later returned to the Rangers organization as a television analyst for MSG Network, a role he held from 2007 to 2018.

His final years were marked by a difficult health battle. Duguay’s family revealed his Stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis in February 2026, explaining that the disease and its treatment had taken a significant physical and financial toll.

His daughters, Shay Thomas and Amber Stavros, launched a fundraiser to help cover his medical expenses and treatment-related travel.

In the days before his death Palin publicly asked for prayers as she watched his condition worsen.

The former Alaska governor shared a photograph of herself holding Duguay’s hand in his hospital bed, expressing her support for him during the difficult period.

Palin later shared her grief following his passing, describing her heart as shattered while finding comfort in her faith.

Duguay leaves behind his three children and five grandchildren, along with a legacy that stretched from the bright lights of Madison Square Garden to the world of celebrity and pop culture.

For Rangers fans, his death marks the loss of a distinctive figure from a memorable era in the franchise’s history. His speed, personality, and unmistakable style helped make him one of the team’s most recognizable players, even decades after his final NHL game.

Our condolences go out to Ronald Duguay’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.